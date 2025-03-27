Int’l symposium on marine, fisheries science opens in Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA – Nearly 200 scientists from Taiwan (China), Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, and beyond have gathered for the 5th International Symposium on Marine & Fisheries Science and Technology, co-hosted by Nha Trang University and National Taiwan Ocean University, in the south central coastal province of Khánh Hòa on March 27-28.

In his opening remarks, Vice Rector of Nha Trang University Prof. Phạm Quốc Hùng said that over the past few decades, the fisheries sector, particularly aquaculture, has transformed lives and economies. It has created countless jobs, driven socio-economic development, and bolstered Việt Nam’s exports worldwide. Behind this success are educators and researchers who have worked tirelessly to advance technology, develop solutions, and shape policies that ensure sustainable aquaculture management, he noted.

He highlighted the event's role as a platform for sharing the latest studies in marine science and technology, paving the way for new partnerships among scientists.

The two-day event focuses discussions on aquaculture technology, marine environment and climate change, sustainable fisheries and resource conservation, seafood processing and post-harvest technology; infrastructure, marine transport, and smart aquaculture; and marine economy and green tourism.

Vice President of National Taiwan Ocean University Prof. Ming An Lee stressed the need for adaptive management frameworks in his address, advocating for community-based approaches to protect maritime ecosystems while fishing.

Meanwhile, Prof. Marco Abbiati from Italy’s University of Bologna, who also serves as Science and Technology Counselor at the Italian Embassy in Hà Nội, shared integrated approaches to monitor biodiversity changes for the conservation of urbanised coastal areas in south central Việt Nam.

The research findings presented by Italian and Vietnamese scientists will provide invaluable data to develop conservation and restoration policies for coral reefs in the region, he said.

Prof. Trang Sĩ Trung, Vice Chairman of the Council of Nha Trang University, shed light on Việt Nam's annual production of 500,000 tonnes of shrimp by-products rich in proteins, lipids, minerals, and carotenoids like astaxanthin.

These by-products, often discarded as waste, hold immense potential to boost the economic value of Việt Nam’s fisheries sector, he said. VNS