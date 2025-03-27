Singapore unveils digital platform to train maritime workforce

SINGAPORE — Singapore has launched a digital platform to enhance maritime workforce training, with full implementation expected in the second half of 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced on Thursday.

The prototype Maritime Energy Training Facility Digital Platform, designed to provide training in the safe handling of alternative marine fuels and emerging technologies, was showcased as part of the Singapore Maritime Week 2025.

Maritime companies, seafarers, and professionals will be able to browse courses, register, make payments, and track their training progress and certifications through the platform, the MPA said in a press release.

Currently, the platform is available for Singapore-based maritime companies and Singapore-registered ships. In its next phase, access will be expanded to more companies and international stakeholders. VNS