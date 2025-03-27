General oversees military parade rehearsal for 50th reunification day anniversary

General Phan Văn Giang, minister of National Defence, has presided over a rehearsal for the coming military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975), held at National Military Training Centre 4.

This dress rehearsal aimed to evaluate training progress and help participating units enhance their preparations for the major national event.

Gen Giang praised the initial achievements of the participating forces, recognising their dedication and discipline. He highlighted the exemplary performance of key contingents, including formations from the Navy, Air Force, Special Task Force, and the southern female militia unit.

With the event drawing near, Gen Giang stressed the importance of upholding a strong sense of responsibility and maintaining the highest standards to reflect the historical significance of the 50th anniversary.

He urged all forces to continue rigorous training, perfect ceremonial movements with precision and coordination, and adhere strictly to military regulations to ensure the event’s success. VNS