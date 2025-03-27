Politics & Law
Politics & Law

General oversees military parade rehearsal for 50th reunification day anniversary

March 27, 2025 - 14:58
This dress rehearsal aimed to evaluate training progress and help participating units enhance their preparations for the major national event.

General Phan Văn Giang, minister of National Defence, has presided over a rehearsal for the coming military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975), held at National Military Training Centre 4.

This dress rehearsal aimed to evaluate training progress and help participating units enhance their preparations for the major national event.

Gen Giang praised the initial achievements of the participating forces, recognising their dedication and discipline. He highlighted the exemplary performance of key contingents, including formations from the Navy, Air Force, Special Task Force, and the southern female militia unit.

With the event drawing near, Gen Giang stressed the importance of upholding a strong sense of responsibility and maintaining the highest standards to reflect the historical significance of the 50th anniversary.

He urged all forces to continue rigorous training, perfect ceremonial movements with precision and coordination, and adhere strictly to military regulations to ensure the event’s success. VNS

General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence, speaks at the event. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
Soldiers rehearse for the 50th National Reunification Day parade. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
Over 5,200 officers and soldiers join the parade rehearsal. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The representatives of the People's Army of Việt Nam Special Task Force. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The representatives of Việt Nam female military officers to UN peacekeeping operations. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The representatives of the northern female militia. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức
The Signal Corps female officers. VNA/VNS Photo
The female military medical officers. VNA/VNS Photo
General Giang encourages the female military band. VNA/VNS Photo

