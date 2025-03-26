Militia must develop into well-structured, high-quality force: President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường attended a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Militia and Self-Defence Force (March 28, 1935-2025), during which he stressed the significance of building a robust, well-structured, high-quality and politically steadfast militia force.

On this occasion, President Cường presented the Militia and Self-Defence Force with the Hồ Chí Minh Order, a noble reward of the Party and State.

Addressing the event, President Cường highlighted the force's 90-year journey, from a grassroots paramilitary group to an essential component of the Việt Nam People’s Armed Forces. It has always excellently completed its tasks, making great contributions to the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past and the process of Fatherland building and safeguarding.

Congratulating the force on its outstanding achievements and maturity over the last nine decades, the State leader affirmed that the Party and State steadfastly uphold the policy of building the all-people defence force. The Militia and Self-Defence Force remain a critically important component to implement the doctrine of all-people national defence and people’s warfare, he said.

To enhance its effectiveness, President Cường urged relevant agencies at all levels to improve training, modernise equipment, and ensure appropriate policies for militia members, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination with other security forces to safeguard national borders, maintain social order, and contribute to disaster relief efforts.

He underlined the need to focus on ensuring a well-structured force with increasing quality, high combativeness and mobility in strategic areas, especially in border areas.

The force must engage in refuting wrongful viewpoints propagated by hostile forces against the Party, the State, and the military, thereby contributing to the firm protection of the Party’s ideological foundation, President Cường stated.

The State leader called for enhanced training and capacity-building for local defence officers and militia personnel at all levels, ensuring their preparedness for combat and civil defence in line with local conditions.

He emphasised the need for structured organisation, proper equipment, and effective deployment of commune-level military officers to align with administrative reforms and military restructuring.

Additionally, he stressed strict coordination among forces to safeguard national borders, maintain security and public order, support socio-economic development, and assist in disaster response, and search and rescue operations.

The President also urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to advise the Party and State on policies ensuring adequate support for the Militia and Self-Defence Force, particularly in disadvantaged areas, while increasing funding and resources to enhance its operational effectiveness.

The Militia and Self-Defence Force was formed on March 28, 1935 following a resolution issued at the First National Party Congress in Macao (China). This decision laid the foundation for the force’s role in national defence.

Throughout the wars for national liberation, the militia played a vital role along with regular troops, supporting combat operations and acting as a crucial reserve force, while balancing production with military readiness, contributing to public security and disaster response efforts.

During the country’s modernisation process, the force has upheld its revolutionary spirit, demonstrating resilience and dedication. Today, it remains at the forefront of safeguarding national sovereignty, maintaining political stability, and countering threats to national security.

In recognition of its contributions, the Militia and Self-Defence Force has received numerous honours, including the Gold Star Order in 2015 and the Hồ Chí Minh Order in 2025. — VNA/VNS