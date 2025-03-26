Bangladesh celebrates its 54th great Independence and National Day

On March 26 this year, Bangladesh commemorates its 54 years of independence, a momentous occasion that fills our hearts with pride and gratitude. On this auspicious day, I extend warm congratulations to all the people of my beloved motherland, Bangladesh, as well as to our friends in Việt Nam who join us in celebrating this significant milestone.

I pay my deep homage to the three million martyrs and two hundred thousand mothers and sisters who were violated by the occupied forces during the nine-month liberation war in 1971. Our heroes fought for a poverty-free, happy and prosperous Bangladesh. Due to prudent policies and timely reforms since gaining independence, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress across all sectors of the economy. The extreme poverty rate has plummeted to 5.6 per cent, and per capita income has surged to US$2,784 this year.

Bangladesh's agricultural sector has made a significant achievement, globally ranking second in jute production, third in rice, vegetable and onion production, and seventh in potato and mango production. In the manufacturing sector, Bangladesh boasts a vibrant pharmaceutical industry. Today, it exports pharmaceutical products to 157 countries after meeting the local demand. If anyone is seeking high-quality pharmaceuticals and medical products at some of the most competitive prices globally, Bangladesh is an ideal destination, with state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in research and development. The textile and garment industry also continues to thrive as the second-largest exporter of ready-made garments globally.

Bangladesh's pioneering work in microcredit, spearheaded by Grameen Bank, has transformed the lives of millions. This programme has not only improved household incomes but also fostered entrepreneurship and women's empowerment. Today, this initiative has been adopted by many countries around the world and for this great initiative, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, the current Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

The country has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) due to its strategic location, large domestic market and investment-friendly policies. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and High-Tech Parks are attracting investors across various sectors. Recent large-scale investments in the energy, telecommunications and manufacturing industries further underscore Bangladesh's growing appeal to international investors. In order to further mobilise more FDI into key sectors, the Government of Bangladesh is planning to host an International Investment Summit from April 7 to 10 in Dhaka.

Bangladesh under the present government is carrying out fundamental reforms to build a more democratic and peaceful society by empowering people and upholding human rights. The government is pledge-bound to ensure more transparency and accountability. Bangladesh's aim of graduating to a developing nation by 2026 underscores our nation's remarkable strides.

Beyond national borders, Bangladesh is widely recognised for its substantial contributions to global peace and security. As the top country contributing troops and police to UN Peacekeeping Missions, Bangladesh has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining international peace and stability. Currently, over 7,500 Bangladeshi peacekeepers serve in some of the most challenging conflict zones worldwide, earning global acclaim for their professionalism, dedication and humanitarian service.

On this momentous occasion, we express our sincere gratitude to the friendly people and the Government of Việt Nam for their unwavering friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh. The burgeoning bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Việt Nam, spanning economics, culture, science, education, national security and defence, serve as a testament to the enduring bond between our nations. Both countries are working to increase people-to-people contacts, exchange business delegations and promote tourism. Bilateral trade has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching $987 million in 2023-2024 and is expected to increase further in 2024-2025.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Việt Nam for their support of the Bangladeshi diaspora living across the country. Looking ahead, we express our full cooperation in further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Việt Nam in the years to come.

Long live the Bangladesh-Việt Nam friendship!

Happy Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.