Home Politics & Law

Personnel affairs are extremely important in current context: Party chief

March 25, 2025 - 16:38
The Party leader pointed to the need to review and evaluate personnel from the 13th National Party Congress and refine the guidelines for the 14th National Party Congress.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chairs the 4th meeting of the 14th National Party Congress’ sub-committee for personnel affairs in Hà Nội on March 25. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has highlighted the extreme importance of preparing and enhancing the quality of documents for the 14th National Party Congress, including personnel plans, which he said are crucial.

Addressing the 4th meeting of the 14th National Party Congress’ sub-committee for personnel affairs in Hà Nội on Tuesday, the Party chief, who is also head of the sub-committee, described the upcoming congress as a special milestone in the nation’s development path, which opens up a new era for the country, the era of the nation’s rise to strong development and prosperity.

This is also the moment for a comprehensive and synchronised restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus, from the central to local levels to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the system, according to the Party leader. Additionally, it is a time to strengthen the leadership of the Party, create breakthroughs and drive the country’s sustainable development, catching up with other advanced nations in the region and the world.

Stressing the high standards in the quality of planned personnel in this context, the Party leader pointed to the need to review and evaluate the personnel affairs from the 13th National Party Congress and refine the personnel guidelines for the 14th National Party Congress. These must adhere to the Party’s principles, processes and regulations, ensuring that they are rigorous, democratic, objective, scientific and practical, said General Secretary Lâm.

It must prioritise the quality of personnel and ensure a balanced and rational structure towards the ultimate goal of establishing a Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, particularly key leaders, who are individuals that exemplify moral virtues, capability and prestige and demonstrate unity, solidarity and determination to innovate, driving the Party’s leadership role in the new era while working toward prosperity and happiness for the people, he stressed.

The General Secretary said that the sub-committee essentially agreed with the report, proposal and draft personnel plans for the 14th National Party Congress, and lauded the efforts by permanent members of the sub-committee. He asked them to continue gathering ideas from all the subcommittee's members and complete the documents before submitting them to the 11th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee for consideration. — VNA/VNS

