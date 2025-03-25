Party chief spotlights youth’s pivotal role in new era

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has authored an article highlighting the pivotal role of the youth in driving Việt Nam into a new era of growth and prosperity.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article:

FUTURE FOR THE RISING GENERATION

Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee

Throughout Việt Nam’s history of national construction and defence, young people have been a cornerstone, often seen as the backbone of national prosperity. Since the Communist Party of Vietnam’s founding, youth have always been the vanguard force, playing a core role, from the fight for national independence and reunification to today’s socio-economic development. The Party’s legacy bears the imprint of talented young leaders, including the first Party General Secretaries, brilliant leaders and intellectuals who took on major roles in their youth.

In today’s era, the youth's role is even more critical, serving as a pillar to advance the nation to the new era, the main resource to build and develop new production forces and pioneers in emerging fields. As the country's future masters, they are an important element in shaping Việt Nam’s values, cultural identity, family traditions, and moral standards.

Achievements and challenges

The growth, sustainability, and even the destiny of the nation greatly hinge on its youth. Throughout the nation's struggles against imperialism and foreign invasion to gain independence, freedom, and protect the sovereignty and sacred territory of the Fatherland, millions of young people have sacrificed their youth, "determined to brave death for the survival of the Fatherland". History forever honours the generations of youth who marched into battle with high determination, embodying the spirit of "standing stronger than the Trường Sơn Range" and the resolve that "as long as the enemy remains, we shall not retreat”. Whether in times of war or in the building and defence of the country, the presence of youth has always been undeniable, represented by movements such as "Three Readiness”, "Three Responsibilities", "Five Voluntary Actions" and slogans like "Where there is a need, there is youth; where there are difficulties, there is youth". In modern times, young people continue to take the lead in the nation's industrialisation and modernisation, along with the motto "Vietnamese youth—Dare to think, dare to do, dare to take responsibility”. In recent years, Vietnamese youth have achieved remarkable accomplishments in academia, sports and culture, elevating the nation's international standing. They have clinched prestigious awards in global competitions in mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer science, and technological innovation, proving the intellectual prowess and strong competitiveness in an increasingly globalised world. In sports, young athletes have set global and regional records, showcasing their physical strength and unwavering fighting spirit.

In terms of culture, the young generation is vital in preserving, safeguarding, and promoting the nation's cultural identity. Amid global integration, many of Việt Nam's traditional cultural values have gained global recognition thanks to the tireless efforts of young people in international cultural exchanges and diverse, creative cultural and art events.

However, alongside these achievements, we face great challenges. While the quality of its workforce has improved, it still lags behind developed nations, particularly in creativity, labour productivity, practical skills, and foreign language proficiency. Though Việt Nam is now among the world's 34 largest economies, its labour productivity ranks only 117th out of 181 countries and territories, equivalent to just 11.4 per cent of Singapore’s level and 35.4 per cent of Malaysia’s, not to mention the gap with other developed nations.

In recent years, alongside economic growth, Việt Nam has made remarkable progress in improving the quality of life, education, and healthcare for its people. However, when it comes to physical health, overall well-being, and the average height of young people, there remains a noticeable gap compared to other countries in the region and developed nations worldwide. According to the latest survey conducted in 2020, the average height of Vietnamese males was 168.1 cm, and females averaged 156.2 cm, lower than in neighbouring countries such as Thailand (males: 171 cm, females: 159 cm), the Republic of Korea (RoK) (males: 174 cm, females: 161 cm), and Japan (males: 172 cm, females: 158 cm). Việt Nam’s average life expectancy now stands at 74.5 years, nearly double the 45 years in 1945 and about 50 years in 1975. However, it is still 5-10 years lower than in Japan (84.6 years), the RoK (83.5 years), and Germany (81.2 years). Stunting malnutrition, at 19.6 per cent, far exceeds Japan’s 2 per cent and Singapore’s 4 per cent, indicating that childhood nutrition continues to have long-term effects on the physical development of young people. In high-performance sports, while Việt Nam excels in skill-based events, it struggles to compete in those requiring strength and endurance.

Another challenge facing Việt Nam is the fact that the country is now transitioning into the final phase of its golden population period, while simultaneously experiencing the rapid onset of an ageing population. In 2011, individuals aged 60 and above constituted over 10 per cent of the total population. By 2022, this proportion had risen to approximately 12.8 per cent, representing around 12.5 million elderly people. Projections indicate that by 2036, the elderly population will account for 20 per cent, marking Việt Nam's entry into the stage of ageing population. As the population ages, the proportion of the workforce will diminish, while the number of dependents will increase, thereby intensifying the financial burden on the working-age population. This change will place increasing pressure on the healthcare system, as the demand for elderly care rises significantly. This presents a formidable challenge for the formulation of sustainable development strategies that must effectively harness the potential of the younger workforce before the country fully enters the phase of ageing population.

In the context of escalating globalisation, the distinct cultural identity of Việt Nam faces substantial risks of dilution. While the phenomenon of cultural exchange and integration on a global scale brings considerable economic and social advantages, it simultaneously creates significant challenges in terms of preserving and promoting traditional cultural values. If foreign cultural trends are not embraced with discernment and selectivity, they may overshadow or even erode the unique attributes of the national culture. One of the most conspicuous manifestations of this issue is the shift in lifestyle and mindset among youngsters. Many young people today readily adopt contemporary values from outside, often with little regard for the traditional cultural values of the nation. The ubiquity of media, social networks, and international entertainment has led to a growing detachment from the defining cultural elements of the nation, such as traditional arts, folk festivals, ethnic cuisine, and even the moral values and community solidarity that have long been hallmarks of the Vietnamese people. The rise of social issues, including increased criminal activities among the youth, along with the penetration of such issues into the lives of a significant proportion of young people, is weakening the race of the nation.

In a world of changes

The world is entering an unprecedented era of technological and scientific advancement. The swift and strong development of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, big data, and automation is fundamentally reshaping the way of working, living, and communicating on a global scale. This demands each nation, including Việt Nam, to prepare its young generation to meet the stringent requirements of human resource development necessary for integration into the global economy and for ensuring sustainable development.

Intellectually, the Vietnamese youth today needs, more than ever before, creativeness and critical thinking, and the ability to swiftly respond to technological changes. The younger generation must be trained to become pioneers in mastering emerging technologies, possessing the expertise to carry out research, develop and apply the most cutting-edge advancements in reality. Furthermore, it is imperative for them to cultivate a global perspective, enhance international communication skills, and attain proficiency in foreign languages to enable seamless integration into the international environment, thus positioning themselves to compete fairly and effectively with their global friends.

However, intellect alone is insufficient. A sound physical constitution and excellent mettle are indispensable conditions for the younger generation to adapt and develop in an increasingly competitive global environment. A physically healthy generation will ensure a high-quality workforce, contributing to the cause of national construction and protection. Consequently, physical education should be given greater attention, complemented by the development of a comprehensive public healthcare system and modern sports infrastructure, aimed at improving the overall health and enhancing the physical stature of Vietnamese people.

In the process of deep and extensive international integration, it is essential that the younger generation is not only educated but also instilled with a strong sense of cultural preservation and promotion. Culture plays an integral role as the spiritual foundation of the holistic development of Vietnamese young people. It not only shapes national identity but also serves as a significant form of soft power, empowering Việt Nam to assert its standing and image on the global stage. Furthermore, the cultivation of strong moral values, a profound sense of humanitarianism, and a heightened awareness of social responsibility must be carried out regularly, ensuring the formation of a generation of youths who possess both capability and characters to make meaningful contributions to the common development of the society and the world.

In reality, all developed nations, global and regional powers have prioritised comprehensive education, physical development, and the preservation and enhancement of national culture to generate high-quality human resources that are able to meet the demands of sustainable development. We need to learn and flexibly apply these international lessons to cultivate an outstanding generation of youth, ensuring the country's steady development in the new era.

In the face of the country’s new opportunities

After 80 years of the nation's founding, 50 years of complete reunification, and nearly 40 years of implementing the renewal process, Việt Nam is entering a breakthrough phase in its development, opening up both opportunities and unprecedented challenges. The country has integrated deeper into the global economy while embracing powerful transformations from breakthroughs in science-technology and global upheavals.

Looking ahead to 2045, the significant milestone marking the 100th anniversary of the nation’s founding, we have set the strategic goal of becoming a developed, high-income country. To achieve this, Việt Nam needs a young generation who excels not only in intellect but also in physical strength, rich cultural identity, and the capacity to compete and stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s great powers, solidifying the nation's standing on the international stage.

The Party and State’s consistent view is that the people should be the foundation for sustainable development as they are both the ultimate goal and the main driving force for social advancement. Besides, socio-economic development must aim to meet the growing spiritual and material needs of the people. Human development has thus become a central and strategic issue, determining the country’s success. Hence, the youth work is pivotal for the nation’s survival, plays a key role in the success and failure of the revolution, and is a critical task for the whole political system and society. Investing in and nurturing the youth is a strategic priority in this new phase. Building and cultivating a strong, intelligent, and civilised generation is a solid foundation for Việt Nam’s continuous rise, aiming to become a developed country – a symbol of the nation’s aspiration, strength, and willpower.

Orientations for human development towards 2045

Looking to 2045, with a vision of a Việt Nam with comprehensive development, orientations for human development, particularly the young generation, must become a strategic priority. First and foremost, it is necessary to invest significantly in education and training to develop intellectual and knowledge. The education system must undergo comprehensive reforms, focusing on the development of creative skills, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), foreign languages, digital skills, and advanced technology. Intellectual education should go hand in hand with cultural, ethical, and aesthetic education to form comprehensive individuals. At the same time, fostering a spirit of self-learning, lifelong learning, and building a society that embraces learning are also a key task. To build an elite force, we also need special policies to attract young talents to return from abroad, building a workforce capable of global competitiveness.

Besides, there must be a strategy to enhance the health and physical fitness of Vietnamese people. School sports must be encouraged systematically and effectively to improve the physical stature of Vietnamese people. We must set the target that by 2045, the average height of Vietnamese youth should match that of developed countries in the region, for example 176cm for men and 163cm for women. To deliver on the goal, improving public healthcare and constructing modern sports infrastructure are urgent needs. Additionally, there should be clear targets to increase the number of high-performing athletes towards winning medals at major international competitions such as the Asian Games (ASIAD) and the Olympics not only in skill-based sports but also in those requiring exceptional physical strength and endurance.

Culture is an indispensable element in the human development strategy. We need to continue investing in the preservation and promotion of cultural and artistic heritage values while modernising them to stay relevant to the era. The goal is to build Vietnamese people with national identity: patriotism, compassion, creativity, and global integration without losing cultural essence. Promoting the cultural industry and turning culture into a national economic force and soft power must be focused on.

In the population development strategy, we need to maintain a reasonable population structure, effectively taking advantage of the current golden population period before entering the ageing population period. The quality of the population should be improved through comprehensive health, nutrition, and education programmes. Policies supporting young families, encouraging replacement-level fertility, and providing comprehensive health care for children should be implemented harmoniously.

Fostering moral qualities, ideals, and a spirit of dedication among young people is especially important. We must create an environment that enables them to actively engage in digital transformation, green economy, and national cultural projects, and global integration efforts. Through these, young people can not only absorb the world's quintessence but also contribute to promoting the unique cultural values of Việt Nam worldwide.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the Party and the State will mobilise strong and comprehensive resources to create the best possible conditions for the development of young generations, especially the "Rising generation", who will be in their late teens and early twenties by 2045. Education, training, sports, culture, and population policies will be top priorities in the national strategy. Every policy, every action programme aims to improve the quality of life and international competitiveness of Việt Nam’s young generation. The Party and the State will continue to develop and implement mechanisms and policies that create a favourable environment for the youth to grow holistically in virtue, intellect, physical well-being, and aesthetics.

It is necessary to develop tailored policies that empower young people to take the lead in production, technology research and application, national digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and innovation; actively participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, socio-economic development projects, ensuring national defence and security, and strengthening international integration.

At the same time, efforts must be strengthened to develop high-quality young human resources; review, revise and supplement key national policies for young talent; as well as introduce breakthrough policies in education, career guidance, vocational training, employment, housing, and cultural and sports facilities for youth. Specific measures should be identified to prevent and minimise the crime rate among young people. Meanwhile, a comprehensive youth statistics index and provincial-level criteria for youth development in Việt Nam should be built.

The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union should continue to improve the quality and effectiveness, and innovate content and methods of its activities aligning them with local and national development goals, while improving the material and spiritual well-being of the people. The organisation must prioritise practical impact, ensuring broad and deep engagement with all youth groups. The youth unions need to promote the spirit of dedication and the pioneering role of young people in socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, and international integration; developing science and technology, innovative startups, and digital transformation; protecting the Party's ideological foundation, fighting against erroneous and hostile views; and joining efforts to prevent and minimise the crime rate among young people.

In addition to support from the Party, the State, and socio-political organisations, the support and cooperation from families, schools, and the business community are key and indispensable factors in the development journey of the youth. Families serve as the foundation, schools as a place for intellectual and personality development, while organisations and enterprises as ideal venues for young people to showcase their creativity, hone their skills, and gain practical experience.

Above all, youth themselves play a decisive role in the success of these goals and visions. Every young Vietnamese must take the initiative in learning, training, and striving to prove their ability. They should confidently step onto the global stage, carrying with them extensive knowledge, healthy bodies and souls rich in Vietnamese cultural identity, while training themselves to become global citizens with Vietnamese souls, contributing to building and safeguarding the Fatherland.

With that vision, the 100th founding anniversary of the nation will mark a significant milestone that our country looks forward to with pride and high expectations. Over the next 20 years leading up to this landmark, we share a common aspiration to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese youth who excel in intellect, thrive in physical strength, and embody a rich cultural identity, and are confident and capable enough to stand shoulder to shoulder with international friends, contributing to turning Việt Nam into a strong and prosperous nation. VNA/VNS