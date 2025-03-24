Việt Nam, Azerbaijan eye stronger cooperation in court sector

HÀ NỘI — Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Lê Minh Trí and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Bayram Aliyev have expressed a hope to explore the possibility and promote the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries' court sectors during their meeting in Hà Nội on Monday.

Trí emphasised that the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan is opening up many opportunities for their cooperation in various fields.

The two countries have witnessed growth in their economic, trade, and investment cooperation while promoting fruitful connections in traditional areas, especially culture and people-to-people exchanges, he said, noting thousands of Vietnamese youths who used to study in Baku are now contributing to the country’s vigorous development.

The host congratulated the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on achieving an important milestone with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. This serves as a foundation for the two sides to implement many practical cooperative activities, particularly in fighting transnational crimes, protecting public interests, and enhancing capacity through procurator training, which will positively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

On this occasion, Trí also introduced some key tasks and achievements of the Vietnamese court sector, alongside its adjudication activities. Currently, the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam is reorganising its system to ensure it is streamlined and operates effectively and efficiently. Digital transformation is also being promoted, which is identified as a key breakthrough in 2025 and the following years.

The Supreme People's Court is actively expanding international cooperation, especially bilateral relations with the countries that Việt Nam have traditional ties with, strategic partners, and regional countries. The sector is also stepping up the learning of international experiences in developing high-quality human resources; combating cybercrime, transnational crime, and environmental crime; and improving skills of handling cases involving minors, he added.

For his part, Aliyev expressed his delight at many strides in the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

He expected further development in the cooperation between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan in general, as well as between their procuracies and courts in particular.

The visiting Prosecutor General also voiced his hope for increased high-level mutual visits and meetings between leaders of the countries' court and procuracy sectors. — VNS