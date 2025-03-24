US-funded mine action demolition training range inaugurated in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Defence Minister, General Phùng Sĩ Tấn, Deputy Commanding General of Homeland Affairs for US Army Pacific (USARPAC) Major General Lance Okamura, and US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper on Monday presided over the official handover ceremony of the Ba Vì Humanitarian Mine Action Demolition Training Range.

The facility, worth over US$700,000, spanning over 2 hectares, seeks to enhance Việt Nam’s capacity to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO), marking a key milestone in US commitments to war legacy issues and the USARPAC-Việt Nam Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) programme. The ceremony also coincides with the 30th anniversary of US-Việt Nam diplomatic relations (1995-2025).

The Vietnamese defence official said in Việt Nam, the consequences of unexploded ordnance (UXO) from the war continue to pose a direct threat to the lives, health, and property of the people, significantly impacting socio-economic development.

Over the years, Việt Nam has made great efforts to address the aftermath of UXO contamination, with large areas being surveyed and cleared to support production and socio-economic growth. However, in order to completely clear the 5.6 million hectares of suspected UXO contamination nationwide, numerous challenges must be addressed, requiring substantial resources, Tấn noted.

The cooperation in handling UXO is also one of the foundation that enables the two countries to elevate ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development, according to Tấn.

“US Army Pacific, through the HMA programme, has supported Việt Nam Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) demining efforts since 2016. The Ba Vì range provides VNMAC with a dedicated facility for explosive ordnance destruction training, instructor development, and operational management,” Okamura said.

Ambassador Knapper highlighted Việt Nam’s growing capability in UXO removal worldwide, reinforcing its role as a proactive and responsible member of the international community. “This effort demonstrates our shared goal of making America, Việt Nam and the world a safer place,” he said.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the contributions of NGO partners, including Norwegian People's Aid, PeaceTrees Vietnam, Mines Advisory Group, and the Quảng Trị Mine Action Centre, in advancing this critical work.

Addressing war legacy issues remains a cornerstone of US-Việt Nam relations. The visit further reflects the trust built between the two nations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1995.

Looking ahead, US Army Pacific anticipates continued collaboration with Việt Nam in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training, military medical support, engineering projects and civil-military outreach programmes.

The new Ba Vì Humanitarian Mine Action Demolition Training Range was constructed in 2024. Designed to meet International Mine Action Standards (IMAS), the facility supports Việt Nam’s National Programme 504 by providing specialised training in explosive handling, clearance operations, equipment testing and demolition procedures. — VNS