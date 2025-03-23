Bình Định should continue martial spirit to grow further: PM

BÌNH ĐỊNH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday asked the south-central province of Bình Định, known as the land of traditional martial arts, to carry forward its martial spirit to grow rapidly and sustainably.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the locality, the PM commended the provincial Party organisation, authorities, armed forces, and people of Bình Định for their efforts in achieving significant results.

The leader noted that the year 2025 would bring more challenges than opportunities. Meanwhile, the country must carry out many important tasks, including commemorating major national anniversaries, organising Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress, restructuring the political system and administrative units, striving for the 8 per cent growth target as a foundation for double-digit growth in the following years.

He urged Bình Định to implement concerted and drastic measures for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, while simultaneously promoting cultural and social progress, and ensuring social welfare, security, and national defence.

The leader emphasised strong determination, great efforts, and decisive actions, with clearly defined responsibilities, tasks, and timelines, saying people must be placed at the centre.

PM Chính requested radically reorganising the administrative apparatus in Bình Định Province, and securing consensus and unity about the work within the Party, the entire political system, and the community. He urged successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, alongside administrative restructuring efforts.

The Government leader underscored that Bình Định should aim for double-digit growth in the coming years by assigning specific targets to the commune, unit, and business levels, renewing traditional growth drivers, and promoting new ones while pushing ahead with making the three strategic breakthroughs of institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources training.

Bình Định must capitalise on both internal and external resources for socio-economic development, the PM stated, asking for strengthening public-private partnerships through various models, including "public leadership with private governance" and "private investment with public use", which should benefit the State, the people, and businesses while prohibiting personal motives, corruption, negative phenomena, and wastefulness.

He asked the province to join hands with the rest of the country to complete major national projects as well as prepare for strategic ones in the future.

He also directed the province to focus on building a strong Party organisation and political system, enhancing the leadership capacity of local Party organisations and members, ensuring national defence, security, social order and safety, enhancing external relations and international integration, and promoting anti-corruption measures, among others.

Regarding the locality’s proposal related to Phù Cát Airport development, transport connectivity, wind power development, overlapping mineral planning, and cultural heritage preservation, PM Chính agreed to resolve the issues and assigned specific tasks to relevant ministries and agencies.

He emphasised that the Government supports the province through mechanisms and policies, but the locality must be self-reliant to move forward, with a focus on public-private partnerships to mobilise social resources for development.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn, in 2024, Bình Định fulfilled 20 out of 21 set targets, with a positive economic transformation.

Its GRDP grew by 7.78 per cent, ranking 26th nationwide and 6th in the north central and central coastal region. Its economic scale ranked 25th nationwide and fifth in the region, with per capita GRDP reaching VNĐ86.1 million (US$3,360).

Various sectors experienced strong growth, notably industrial production, which stood out with a 12.07 per cent increase, exceeding the target. The province welcomed 9.7 million tourists, surpassing the plan by 67 per cent, while state budget revenue reached VNĐ16.57 trillion, up 30.9 per cent.

Substandard housing elimination

During his working visit to Bình Định, PM Chính also called for enhanced efforts to eliminate substandard houses and accelerate infrastructure development.

Inspecting Bình Định's performance in eradicating temporary and dilapidated houses, the Government leader highlighted the locality's remarkable progress in constructing and repairing over 4,000 homes for policy beneficiaries and the impoverished.

He asked the province to expedite work on the remaining 300 substandard houses. The locality must strive to basically complete the elimination of substandard houses by April 30, 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification.

In the afternoon, PM Chính attended an inauguration ceremony for the Phú Phong Dam project on the Côn River in Tây Sơn District. The project, with a total investment of VNĐ738 billion ($28.8 million) sourced from Central and local budgets, was completed on September 30, 2024, three months ahead of schedule.

At the event, he laid stress on the significance of the structure to the locality, stating it not only prevents floods and stores water for the irrigation of 465ha of agricultural land but also supports production, business activities, and aquaculture. In addition, the dam supplements groundwater sources and utilises water flowing downstream to generate 2.9MW of electricity.

He commended the efforts made by the local administration and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in studying and proposing the construction of the dam, asking the province to fully capitalise on and encourage local residents to maintain the structure.

During the working visit, the PM inspected the construction of the North-South Expressway project in Bình Định.

At the Sơn Triệu Tunnel construction site, the Government leader was briefed on the Hoài Nhơn–Quy Nhơn and Quy Nhơn–Chí Thạnh sub-projects, spanning a total of 134km through Phú Yên and Bình Định provinces.

Accordingly, the land clearance work and over 70 per cent of the workload of both projects has been completed. It is expected that by September 2, 110km will be built, with the remaining over 20km finished one month later.

He commended the efforts of investors, local authorities, and contractors, urging them to maintain the work spirit to keep the project on schedule, enhance quality, adhere to technical and aesthetic standards, and ensure safety and environmental protection, aiming for the full completion of the North-South Expressway by 2025.

The PM urged primary contractors to collaborate with and support subcontractors and local businesses, enabling them to grow, gain experience, and participate in other projects in the future.

On the occasion, PM Chính offered incense and flowers at the Quang Trung Museum and the Tây Sơn Tam Kiệt Temple, paying tribute to national hero Quang Trung (Nguyễn Huệ) for his significant contributions to the national construction and defence. — VNA/VNS