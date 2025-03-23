State President highlights Bình Phước as a beacon of determination and progress

BÌNH PHƯỚC — Bình Phước has become a dynamically developing province in the southeast region with the provincial Party Committee as well as the people, making comprehensive progress in all aspects.

That was the message from President Lương Cường on Sunday morning while attending a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of liberation in Bình Phước (March 23, 1975 - March 23, 2025).

The province received the First Class Labour Medal during the ceremony.

Proudly and emotionally recalling the years of hardship but bravery, fierceness but glory, the President emphasised that the ceremony was an opportunity to look back at the strong development path of the province.

It is a steadfast, indomitable land, rich in revolutionary and heroic traditions, which has been rising strongly over the past 50 years - from a fierce battlefield, heavily devastated by war and poverty in the past, it has now become a land full of vitality, dynamism and striving for integration.

Reviewing the heroic history during the years of struggle for national independence of the army and people in Bình Phước, President Cường affirmed that the An Lộc-Bình Phước Victory had a particularly important strategic significance, preparing for the historic Hồ Chí Minh campaign, contributing to the historic victory of Spring 1975, completely liberating the south and unifying the country.

“After 50 years, we understand more deeply the great significance and significance of the victory," he said.

"This is not only a victory, but also a symbol of the indomitable spirit, the iron will and the belief in the victory of the local army and people as well as the army and people of the whole country.

“It is a 21-year long journey of resistance, the result of efforts of many generations of soldiers and people who passed away to gain freedom.”

Not only achieving outstanding economic achievements, Bình Phước is also a bright spot in cultural and social development, people's lives are constantly improving.

Per capita income increased sharply whereas the poverty rate decreased to nearly one per cent. Health and education systems were invested synchronously. Digital transformation and administrative reform were strongly promoted.

As a gathering place of 41 ethnic groups, Bình Phước always focuses on preserving traditional cultural values while promoting the spirit of solidarity for mutual development.

The President affirmed that the values ​​of peace, unity and development today are built from the contributions and sacrifices of yesterday.

That is the motivation for each Bình Phước citizen to continue to rise up, be creative, and strive together to build a prosperous and modern province, worthy of the heroic tradition that generations have worked hard to cultivate.

President Cường suggested that Bình Phước Province strongly promote its heroic tradition, along with the bravery, intelligence, will and determination, spirit and strength of the people, of the great national unity, to join the whole country in entering a new era.

It is an era of rising up and developing richly and prosperously for the beloved Vietnamese people.

At the ceremony, President Cường awarded the First Class Labour Medal to Bình Phước Province, a noble reward of the State, recognising its outstanding achievements in socio-economic development, contributing to the cause of building socialism and defending the Fatherland. — VNS