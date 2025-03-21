Việt Nam – China friendship fostered by generations of students

HÀ NỘI – A special gathering of Vietnamese and Chinese alumni was held in Hà Nội on March 20 to celebrate 75 years of the two countries' diplomatic relations and the “Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange 2025”.

The event, organised at the Việt Nam – China Friendship Palace, was hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, Việt Nam Television, and the Việt Nam News Agency.

Participants, including past and present students who have learned in the two countries, reflected on their experiences and the long-standing friendship between Việt Nam and China.

Among them was Huang Xiaolong, a doctoral student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, and a lecturer at the Guangxi University. She said she plans to return to China after completing her PhD programme to teach the Vietnamese language. She hopes to inspire students to strengthen the Việt Nam – China friendship and deepen their understanding of various aspects of Việt Nam.

Having lived in Việt Nam for eight years, Huang has witnessed the transformation of the country. She shared that her interest in Việt Nam began in her childhood, motivated by Vietnamese women in elegant "ao dai" visiting the Dongxing – Móng Cái border gates as well as her mother’s close relationship with Vietnamese friends.

She first arrived in Việt Nam in 2009 through a joint university programme. She said she has received strong support from Vietnamese teachers, who have not only guided her academically but also introduced her to the Vietnamese cuisine and culture.

Meanwhile, former child actress Trần Thiện Tú earned a master’s degree at China’s Central Academy of Drama. She has long nurtured her passion for the Chinese language and culture, and now gained TikTok fame for performing Vietnamese songs with Chinese lyrics.

Reflecting on her time in China, she highlighted opportunities to promote Vietnamese culture through festivals, traditional attire, folk games, tourist destination introduction, and cuisine.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tú and her friends began translating Vietnamese songs into Chinese for fun. Their works later gained unexpected attention and won high evaluation of listeners on social media, evolving into a meaningful cultural exchange. Encouraged by the positive response, they have focused on maintaining translation quality to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

Expressing her honour to attend the event, Tú said she looks forward to more cultural collaboration projects between Việt Nam and China in the future, particularly in theatre and film, where former students like her could leverage their expertise and help foster the bilateral friendship. VNS