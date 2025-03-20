Party chief Tô Lâm receives US Senator

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm received visiting US Senator Steven David Daines in Hà Nội on Thursday, reiterating that the US remains one of Việt Nam’s key partners.

He welcomed Washington's strengthening of cooperation with Việt Nam and support its path towards a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous country.

Reflecting on the progress in bilateral ties over the past 30 years, the Party leader described Việt Nam–US relations as a model of international cooperation. He acknowledged the positive outcomes achieved since the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023, spanning diplomacy, trade and investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

He outlined key priorities to further develop bilateral cooperation, emphasising that economic, trade, and investment relations should remain an important pillar of the relationship, along with expansion of collaboration in science and technology, innovation, energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture - areas where the US has strengths and Việt Nam has growing demand.

Thanking the US Congress and leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties for their support, he urged Daines to further advocate for a more harmonised, sustainable, effective and substantive partnership.

For his part, Daines congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements in the past years. He recalled the phone conversation between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and US President Donald Trump shortly after Trump’s election victory in November 2024, highlighting that it underscored Việt Nam’s priority status in the Trump administration’s regional strategy.

The US senator agreed with the Vietnamese Party chief's orientations regarding bilateral relations, expressing his country's interest in bolstering all-round ties with Việt Nam, particularly in economy, trade, agriculture and energy. He also wished for enhanced collaboration in combating drug trafficking, especially synthetic opioids like fentanyl, and further joint efforts against illegal migration.

He pledged to convey Lâm's regards to Trump and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering stronger Việt Nam–US ties in the years ahead. VNS