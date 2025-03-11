Party chief Tô Lâm meets with Indonesian Senate Speaker in Jakarta

JAKARTA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm met with Speaker of the Regional Representatives Council (Senate) of Indonesia Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin in Jakarta on Tuesday morning, within the framework of his state visit to the country.

Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin expressed his joy over the positive developments in the bilateral relationship, especially the elevation of their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on this occasion.

He affirmed that in his capacity, he will strive to play an active role and make significant contributions to promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including sharing experience in government oversight activities and enhancing locality-to-locality collaboration.

Congratulating Indonesia on its recent achievements in various fields, Lâm appreciated the country’s growing international reputation and position, both regionally and globally.

He expressed his confidence that the people of Indonesia will continue to achieve even greater and more significant successes in the future.

The two leaders agreed that Việt Nam and Indonesia share a long-standing friendship, common interests, and similar viewpoints. As active ASEAN members, both nations see strong potential to further strengthen their bilateral ties.

They highlighted the importance of deepening the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which benefits their people and contributes to a united, resilient, and strong ASEAN.

Both sides praised the role of central and local government agencies in fostering cooperation and agreed that closer collaboration between legislative bodies and parliamentary groups would enhance political trust and lay the foundation for more effective partnership.

On this occasion, Party leader Tô Lâm conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Trẫn Thanh Mẫn to Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin to visit Việt Nam when time permits, which Najamudin accepted. — VNA/VNS