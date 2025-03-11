Vietnamese Party leader, Indonesian President co-chair press meeting

JAKARTA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and President of Indonesia and Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Prabowo Subianto co-chaired a press meeting in Jakarta on Monday afternoon, revealing the outcomes of their talks and officially announcing the upgrade of the countries’ ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Subianto hailed the Vietnamese leader’s visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955–2025). He said Việt Nam and Indonesia share many similarities as well as development goals for the centenaries of the countries’ establishment.

The two sides agreed to strive for a bilateral trade turnover of US$18 billion in a balanced manner, he noted, welcoming Việt Nam’s increased investment in Indonesia.

In addition, the host said, they also concurred in stepping up cooperation in specialised areas, expanding ties in science, technology, innovation, and information technology towards establishing a digital economy partnership, and enhancing collaboration in new spheres such as green economy, digital economy, innovation, science – technology, and digital transformation.

Both sides also highly valued their countries’ constant coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums and organisations, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Subianto said he will pay a visit to Việt Nam soon. He applauded the freshly inked agreements and expressed his hope that the deals will generate tangible benefits to contribute to both countries’ socio-economic development.

Talking to the press, General Secretary Lâm noted the talks, taking place with openness, straightforwardness, sincerity, and mutual understanding, were highly successful.

The two sides were delighted that over 70 years of diplomatic relations, including more than 10 years of the strategic partnership, the Việt Nam – Indonesia cooperation has been growing strongly and extensively with deepened political trust, according to the CPV leader.

During the talks, he went on, the two sides shared the view that their countries’ relations have been flourishing, becoming increasingly substantive and effective in various fields. Mutual visits at all levels have been held frequently while bilateral cooperation mechanisms maintained. Connections in such areas as defence, security, trade – investment, agriculture, air transportation, tourism, and people-to-people exchange have turned more and more fruitful.

Việt Nam and Indonesia have also kept coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Non-Aligned Movement. The countries have stayed steadfast in ASEAN’s principled stance on the issues related to regional and global security and development. They also share the viewpoint on promoting sustainable and even development of sub-regions, including the Mekong sub-region, Lâm remarked.

He said the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership was based on the traditional friendship, the achievements obtained so far, mutual understanding and trust, many similarities in their interests and strategic priorities, as well as the joint vision on regional security, prosperity, and sustainable development.

The CPV chief described the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership as a historic milestone which opens up a new era for bilateral cooperation via all channels and in all aspects, thus promoting result-oriented and effective relations for the sake of the two peoples, along with peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large.

Prior to the press meeting, General Secretary Lâm and President Subianto witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents, including a letter of intent on cooperation in building capacity in the fields of technique and digital economy between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs; a letter of intent on cooperation in science, technology, and innovation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Indonesian Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education; and an agreement on implementing aquaculture cooperation between the Directorate of Fisheries under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Directorate General of Aquaculture under the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. — VNS