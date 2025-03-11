Việt Nam, Indonesia agree to push bilateral trade to US$18 billion by 2028

JAKARTA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani in Jakarta on Tuesday as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Warmly welcoming the Party chief, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Maharani highlighted the significance of the visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

She praised the resilience of the Vietnamese people in their struggle for independence and congratulated Việt Nam on remarkable achievements over the past nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), particularly in economic development, socio-political stability, and improving people's living standards.

The Indonesian speaker hailed the elevation of Việt Nam–Indonesia ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, affirming that her country highly values and continually promotes friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam.

She expressed confidence that General Secretary Lâm’s visit will provide a fresh impetus to strengthen and expand bilateral ties in the years ahead.

Maharani emphasised that the Indonesian People's Representative Council consistently supports the Government in enhancing relations with Việt Nam.

She highlighted the importance of fostering people-to-people exchanges as a foundation for long-lasting friendship between the two nations, and advocated for strengthening relations between political parties in Indonesia and the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

For his part, Lâm showed his deep impressions of Indonesia and congratulated Indonesian people on their remarkable achievements across various fields. He said he is confident that Indonesian people will continue to attain new successes in the years to come.

Both leaders shared the view that Việt Nam and Indonesia hold crucial roles in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and are each other’s trustworthy partner sharing many interests and similar viewpoints.

They urged joint efforts to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries' Parties, Governments, parliaments, mass organisations, and localities, helping strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership in the time to come.

They agreed to boost economic and trade cooperation toward raising bilateral trade turnover to US$18 billion by 2028.

The leaders praised the robust and effective all-round cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Indonesian People's Representative Council within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

They agreed upon the need to step up and expand collaboration across all fields, including organising regular all-level exchanges, and promoting activities of parliamentary friendship groups to foster experience sharing between the legislative bodies.

Additionally, the two sides concurred in enhancing information exchange as well as coordination and mutual support at international and regional parliamentary forums.

The Vietnamese Party leader expressed his hope that the Indonesian People's Representative Council and the Vietnamese NA, as representative bodies of the two peoples, will continue to contribute significantly to the friendship, multifaceted cooperation, and comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.

On this occasion, he delivered an invitation from Vietnamese NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Maharani to visit Việt Nam for further parliamentary cooperation discussions, which she accepted. — VNA/VNS