Indonesia media highlights Vietnamese Party chief’s state visit

JAKARTA — The state visit to Indonesia by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and Chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Prabowo Subianto received extensive coverage from local media outlets on Monday.

Major Indonesian news organisations, including the news agency Antara and the national newspaper Kompas, provided comprehensive reports on the red-carpet welcome ceremony in Jakarta on Monday. The publications highlighted the highest-level protocols extended to the Vietnamese delegation.

The Indonesian press also reported on the Vietnamese leader's participation in an event commemorating Việt Nam's 30th anniversary of ASEAN membership at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters. During this gathering, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn emphasised Lam's role in guiding Việt Nam and contributing to ASEAN during turbulent times.

Under the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam is entering a new era of national development, TV news Liputan6 quoted the ASEAN Secretary-General as saying.

The media also highlighted Lâm's policy speech at the ASEAN Secretariat, where he outlined several strategic directions for enhancing ASEAN's prestige and role in the coming period. These include ensuring strategic autonomy and flexibility to better adapt to challenges amidst strategic competition, strengthening economic resilience, promoting the bloc’s identity and values through enhanced cultural connections and people-to-people exchanges, establishing behavioural norms to harmonise regional relationships based on balance, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, and focusing on resolving internal issues to support Myanmar’s stability and development as well as Timor Leste’s roadmap to full ASEAN membership.

The Indonesian media also reported on Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse's attendance at a concert marking the 70th anniversary of Việt Nam-Indonesia diplomatic relations held on Sunday. — VNS