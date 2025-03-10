Vietnamese Defence Minister meets Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta

JAKARTA — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang met with Indonesian Minister of Defence Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta on Monday, as part of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia and official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat.

Giang, who is also a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, applauded the comprehensive and substantive development of the two countries' relations since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up 70 years ago.

Speaking highly of Indonesia's major socio-economic achievements, stature and role in the region and the world, foreign policy, as well as contributions to ASEAN's centrality and solidarity, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s support for Indonesia’s initiatives within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus. He also highlighted that Việt Nam backs Indonesia’s role as co-chair of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on military medicine alongside the US for the 2024–2027 cycle.

Both officials expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral defence cooperation.

Giang appreciated Indonesia’s dispatch of naval and coast guard vessels to Việt Nam last year, and its support for the latter’s initiative to establish an ASEAN intelligence community.

Meanwhile, Sjamsoeddin thanked Việt Nam for sending naval ships to participate in the 2025 Komodo multilateral naval exercise in Indonesia. He also suggested that the two defence ministries consider expanding cooperation to other potential areas.

The two sides agreed to further deepen defence ties in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership framework, established by the countries' leaders during this visit. Priority areas include organising all-level mutual visits, effectively maintaining the defence policy dialogue, sharing information, enhancing collaboration between two sides' military services, arms, and maritime law enforcement units, developing personnel training, boosting cooperation in the defence industry.

Furthermore, the Vietnamese minister recommended the countries' maritime law enforcement forces step up exchanges, information sharing, and joint response to issues emerging at sea.

He also called for continued coordination in the humanitarian treatment of fishermen violating each other’s territorial waters. Besides, the two navies should expedite negotiations and sign an agreement on joint patrols, and establish a communication channel. He appealed to Indonesia to support Việt Nam’s efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning for Việt Nam's seafood exports lifted.

On this occasion, Giang extended an invitation to his Indonesian counterpart to pay an official visit to Việt Nam. He also confirmed that the Vietnamese ministry will send a delegation to Indonesia’s defence exhibition in June. — VNS