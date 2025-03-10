NA Standing Committee to give opinion on reducing land rent at 43rd session

HÀ NỘI — The 43rd session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place over 2.5 days as planned, from March 10 to 11 and on the afternoon of March 14 at the Tân Trào Meeting Room of the NA House, the NA Office has announced.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will deliver the opening speech and, along with the NA Deputy Chairmen, will take turns chairing different parts of the session.

During the session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on five draft laws, including the amended Law on Product and Goods Quality, the amended Law on Railways, the Law on Personal Data Protection, the Law on State of Emergency and the Law on Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Forces.

The NA Standing Committee will also consider its draft resolution on explaining the standards of a "clean and strong Party and mass organisations" in the Law on Emulation and Commendation.

It will also give opinions on explaining, accepting and revising three draft laws, including the amended Law on Special Consumption Tax, the amended Law on Corporate Income Tax and the Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises.

Regarding supervision work, the NA Standing Committee will review its report on people's aspirations from February this year.

Another task for the session is for the committee to give opinions on the reduction of land rent last year and the issuance of a Government decree regulating the land rent reduction.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee will discuss the summary of the ninth extraordinary session of the 15th NA. — VNS