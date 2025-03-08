Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Cuban national hero José Martí Pérez commemorated

March 08, 2025 - 21:15
José Martí, born in January 28, 1853 in Havana, was the first Cuban to lay the foundation for the brotherhood between the people of Việt Nam and Cuba.
Scene of the Cuban National Hero Memorial Ceremony Jose Marti Perez. — Photo laodong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Cuban Workers' Centre (CTC) held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 8 to commemorate Cuban national hero José Martí Pérez.

José Martí, born in January 28, 1853 in Havana, was a prominent thinker and cultural figure, and a unyielding revolutionary who made significant contributions to Cuba’s national independence in the late 19th century. He was the first Cuban to lay the foundation for the brotherhood between the people of Việt Nam and Cuba.

Speaking at the event, VGCL Vice President Huỳnh Thanh Xuân said that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam (December 2, 1960).

Rooted in the noble sentiments of hero José Martí, late Cuban President Fidel Castro, and late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, the 65-year steadfast friendship and enduring solidarity between the two countries have been tirelessly nurtured by the Party, State, and people of both nations. This strong bond has continuously been reinforced and flourished across all fields, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to global peace and progress.

Xuân once again reaffirmed the consistent and unwavering stance of the VGCL in further strengthening and deepening the exemplary friendship, traditional solidarity, and loyal bond between the workers and trade unions of Việt Nam and Cuba.

Isdalis Rodriguez Rodriguez, member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, Second Secretary of the CTC, assessed that the joint organisation of the commemoration event is an extremely meaningful activity to celebrate the "Việt Nam - Cuba Friendship Year" and towards the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kenya strengthen bilateral ties

Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom