Joint Statement on results of Kyrgyz PM’s official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the Kyrgyz Republic on March 7 issued a Joint Statement on the results of the official visit to Việt Nam by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev on March 6-7.

The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT

On the results of the official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam

1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev paid an official visit to Việt Nam from March 6 to March 7, 2025.

2. This visit marks the first visit by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, creating significant momentum to bolster political trust and enhance the enduring friendship and fruitful cooperation between Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan. During his visit, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers H.E. Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev held talks with the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính, paid courtesy calls on the General Secretary H.E. Mr. Tô Lâm and the President H.E. Mr. Lương Cường, and the National Assembly Chairman H.E. Mr. Trần Thanh Mẫn. He also paid tribute at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, laid a wreath at the Monument to the Heroes and Martyrs, and met with representatives of the Vietnamese business community.

3. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, both sides acknowledged the achievements in socio-economic development of each country in recent times and expressed their satisfaction at the positive and effective progress in Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan relations across various areas. Building on the successful outcomes achieved and the rich potential for cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas, with the aim of upgrading the Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan relations to a Comprehensive Partnership at an appropriate time.

On political and diplomatic cooperation

4. Both sides agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations and contacts at all levels, particularly at the high level, through all channels between the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Communist Party, Government, National Assembly and local authorities of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing contacts, exchanges, and establishing intergovernmental and intersectoral cooperation mechanisms.

5. Both sides acknowledged the positive development of inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, emphasising the importance of further strengthening activities within the framework of the Parliamentary Friendship Group. They highlighted the need to enhance interactions among members of the parliaments to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

6. Both sides agreed to bolster political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern, coordinate and consider supporting each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the United Nations and other international organisations and forums. Both sides also agreed to promote inter-regional connectivity, with Kyrgyzstan supporting Việt Nam in strengthening relations with Central Asian countries, and Việt Nam supporting Kyrgyzstan in enhancing cooperation with ASEAN and Southeast Asian nations.

7. Both sides agreed to continue improving cooperation mechanisms and legal frameworks to establish a solid foundation for bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the signing and adoption of various documents and cooperation agreements within the framework of the visit.

8. Both sides exchanged viewpoints on international and regional matters. The Vietnamese side informed about the current situation in the South China Sea. They acknowledged the significance of upholding peace, security, and stability, along with advocating for the peaceful resolution of all disputes based on international law and the UN Charter.

9. Both sides expressed their support for the appointment of Honorary Consuls in each other’s country to promote bilateral relations.

Economic, trade, and investment cooperation

10. Both sides expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including economic and trade, investment, infrastructure, transportation, industry, agriculture, energy, renewable energy, digitalisation, and tourism.

11. Both sides agreed to consider establishing a Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation in the near future, viewing this as an essential mechanism to further advance bilateral economic and trade relations.

12. Both sides commended the positive outcomes of the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, recognising its contribution to enhancing trade exchanges between Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan. Both sides affirmed their readiness to capitalise on the advantages of this Agreement to further promote bilateral trade.

13. Both sides agreed on the need to enhance the exchange of information on market trends, policies, and legal frameworks, and work towards the conclusion of cooperation agreements between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and relevant authorities, especially agreements on economic cooperation, double taxation avoidance, promotion and protection of investments, and others; actively support and facilitate enterprises and local authorities of both countries in sharing experiences, and establishing direct partnerships, particularly in sectors where both countries have potential and strengths, such as processing industries, textiles and garments, agriculture, leather and footwear, timber and wood products, mining, and tourism, while also expanding cooperation in circular economy, green economy, and climate change response. Furthermore, both sides agreed to enhance trade promotion activities, including participation in trade fairs and exhibitions organised in each country through appropriate formats.

14. Both sides noted with satisfaction the increasing number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Việt Nam and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing tourism cooperation. This includes encouraging air transport or chartered direct flights between the two countries, simplifying travel procedures for each other’s citizens, enhancing exchange of information and expertise in tourism development and human resources training, and facilitating the promotion of each country’s tourism potential.

15. Both sides agreed to continue working with relevant countries to strengthen cooperation in international railway transport and to encourage the expansion of multimodal freight transportation to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and boost bilateral trade volume.

Cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges

16. Both sides reaffirmed that cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges play a crucial role in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, contributing to advancing comprehensive and enduring bilateral relations.

17. Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in research on each country’s cultural and natural heritage and to actively explore the possibility of organizing cultural events, festivals, and cultural days, enhancing contacts and delegation exchanges in such fields as theatre, cinema, music, and sports.

18. Both sides expressed their willingness to expand cooperation in education and human resources development, and areas where both countries have strengths, particularly in technical disciplines, tourism, and other specialised areas.

19. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining cooperation to facilitate the travel, study, and employment of Vietnamese citizens in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz citizens in Việt Nam, recognising their roles as bridges between the two peoples and their active contributions to the consolidation of Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan relations.

Conclusion

20. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements extended by the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính, as well as by the leadership and the people of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers H.E. Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev extended an invitation to the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính to visit Kyrgyzstan at a mutually convenient time to continue discussions on directions to further elevate bilateral relations. The Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Phạm Minh Chính expressed his gratitude and graciously accepted the invitation.

The timing of the visit would be arranged through diplomatic channels.” — VNA/VNS