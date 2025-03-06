Top legislator meets with Kyrgyz PM

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev in Hà Nội on Thursday, saying the guest's official visit will create a new impetus for the countries’ traditional friendship and win-win multifaceted cooperation.

The top legislator commended the productive talks between the guest and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, along with the agreements inked between the two sides, which provide a framework for promoting comprehensive and fruitful cooperation.

Appreciating the enormous support from people of the former Soviet Union, including Kyrgyzstan, for Việt Nam's liberation and development efforts, Mẫn stated that Việt Nam treasures the traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan, highly values the latter's role in Central Asia, and hopes to join Kyrgyzstan in exploring new avenues for bilateral collaboration.

He pledged that the Vietnamese NA will continue working closely with its Kyrgyz counterpart to support the efforts by the two countries' Governments, ministries, and sectors in enhancing cooperation effectiveness.

The NA leader stressed the vast potential and advantages for economic collaboration between the two countries. He proposed stepping up joint work in trade, investment, tourism, transport, education, and culture to further strengthen the ties toward effectiveness.

Kasymaliev, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from March 6–7, stated that Kyrgyzstan values bilateral cooperation and wishes to join hands with Việt Nam in elevating it to new heights.

Recognising Việt Nam as a long-standing and important partner of Kyrgyzstan in Southeast Asia, he underscored his country’s interest in reinforcing the traditional friendship and win-win multifaceted collaboration with Việt Nam, as well as through Việt Nam, improving its relations with ASEAN and Southeast Asian nations.

Kyrgyzstan is also ready to serve as a bridge between Việt Nam and Central Asia, he continued.

Both host and guest agreed to deepen parliamentary connections, noting the two parliaments will maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments (MSEAP). The two sides will also exchange and support each other’s stances on regional and international issues of common concern, increase bilateral exchanges of high-level delegations, parliamentary committees, and friendship parliamentary groups, and also attend and develop joint initiatives at multilateral parliamentary events hosted by each country.

On this occasion, Mẫn expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz Government for supporting the Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan, helping them integrate into the local society and contribute to both countries’ socio-economic development along with bilateral ties. VNS