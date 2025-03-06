Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Kyrgyz counterpart

March 06, 2025 - 10:31
This is the first visit to Việt Nam by a Kyrgyz prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, one year after Kyrgyzstan declared independence
Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (left) and Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasimalyev reviewed the guards of honour at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hà Nội on March 6. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony for his Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasimalyev who is paying a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by a Kyrgyz prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. The trip is expected to develop the Việt Nam – Kyrgyzstan friendship and cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner across all sectors.

Following the ceremony, the two PMs started their talks. Before the meeting, they toured a photo exhibition showcasing the landscapes, people, and positive relations between Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan, which was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Over the past years, Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan have maintained robust friendship relations through bilateral delegation exchanges and close coordination in international organisations and multilateral forums.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) welcomed Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasimalyev. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Despite these positive political ties, economic cooperation remains modest. Two-way trade reached only US$7.5 million in 2023 and expanded to $13.5 million last year. As of October 2024, Kyrgyzstan had only one investment project in Việt Nam with registered capital of $5 million, indicating substantial untapped potential for enhanced partnership.

PM Kasimalyev's visit represents a significant milestone, marking a new development phase in the bilateral relations while providing a catalyst to deepen the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas where both countries possess potential and strengths.

During his stay, besides talks with PM Minister Chính, the Kyrgyz PM will meet with other high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State leaders. Both sides will discuss ways to enhance relations across political-diplomatic and economic-trade-investment spheres, while exploring cooperation in promising fields such as transport, agriculture, culture, education, tourism, local partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges, towards elevating bilateral relations at an appropriate time to match the new situation. — VNA/VNS

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev listen to the national anthems of the two countries. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang
Vietnam Kyrgyzstan diplomatic relations

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Party chief hails Kyrgyz PM’s official visit to Việt Nam

Expressing his delight to visit Việt Nam for the first time, Adylbek Kasymaliev said he is impressed by Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic development achievements and its growing international standing under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He also showed his desire to learn from Việt Nam’s development experience.
Politics & Law

Top legislator meets with Kyrgyz PM

Appreciating the enormous support from people of the former Soviet Union, including Kyrgyzstan, for Việt Nam's liberation and development efforts, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that Việt Nam treasures the traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan, highly values the latter's role in Central Asia, and hopes to join Kyrgyzstan in exploring new avenues for bilateral collaboration.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UNODC unveil cybercrime convention signing in Hà Nội

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông described the convention as a historic milestone in crime prevention and criminal justice and the first global treaty tackling the multifaceted challenges of online crime. It also holds particular significance for being the first of its kind to be open for signature in Asia, specifically in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.
Politics & Law

Kyrgyzstan PM’s visit marks new milestone in bilateral ties

After Kyrgyzstan declared independence on August 31, 1991, Việt Nam recognised the country’s independence on December 27 the same year. Diplomatic relations were established on June 4, 1992. Since then, both sides have maintained friendly relations, though high-level exchanges have remained limited.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom