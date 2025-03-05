Minister of Public Security receives Samsung Việt Nam's General Director

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for General Director of Samsung Việt Nam Na Ki Hong.

Quang congratulated Na on his appointment as General Director of Samsung Việt Nam, emphasising that the strong partnership between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) provides a solid foundation for Samsung’s operations in Việt Nam. He also hailed Samsung Việt Nam as a bright spot in economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Commending Samsung’s achievements in Việt Nam, the minister highlighted the company’s role in researching and manufacturing advanced technology products, which have significantly contributed to Việt Nam's economic growth.

As Việt Nam is stepping up digital transformation and high-tech development, Quang requested Samsung Việt Nam's leaders to ensure the company's compliance with the host country's laws, particularly labour, taxation, and fire prevention regulations.

He also proposed Samsung Việt Nam enhance cooperation in training specialised personnel in information technology and artificial intelligence for the Ministry of Public Security.

Additionally, Quang suggested Samsung support the ministry in applying advanced technologies in national security management and oversight, while supporting scholarship programmes or providing training equipment, and funding social initiatives in healthcare, education, and environmental protection.

The minister also called on Samsung Việt Nam to maintain regular dialogue the Ministry of Public Security on its business and production as well as its difficulties and obstacles for settlement.

Expressing his appreciation for the ministry and minister's long-standing support and coordination, Na noted that 2025 marks 30 years of Samsung’s presence in Việt Nam. The company is now operating six factories, a Research & Development Centre, and a sales entity in Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Hà Nội, and HCM City, with a total investment of US$23.2 billion.

Highlighting Samsung Việt Nam's 2024 performance, he reported that the company earned $62.5 billion in revenue and $54.4 billion from exports, accounting for 14 per cent of Việt Nam's total export turnover.

The General Director also affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam's economic growth target of over 8 per cent in 2025. — VNA/VNS