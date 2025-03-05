Việt Nam, Laos enhance defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Defence cooperation has remained a key pillar in Việt Nam-Laos relations, significantly strengthening political trust and the close bond between the two countries' armies, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang affirmed on Wednesday.

Receiving Lieutenant General Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam from March 4-6, Giang said bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms have expanded in both scope and depth.

Border security and order have been further reinforced, while collaboration in human resource training has been prioritised, he said, adding defence industry and military economic cooperation have also yielded positive results.

The host minister urged both sides to continue closely coordinating efforts to effectively implement cooperation framework agreed upon by the two defence ministries, as well as the outcomes of the recent trilateral meeting between the Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia in February. Key priorities include enhancing personnel training quality, strengthening border management and protection, providing advisory support, assisting Laos in building a UN peacekeeping force, and preparing for the 2025 annual meeting of the three countries' defence ministers.

Saichay Kommasith highlighted the positive outcomes of Vietnam-Laos military cooperation and expressed gratitude for Việt Nam's support in helping Laos successfully assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

Moving forward, the two General Staffs will work together to effectively implement their cooperation plans in line with agreements signed by their respective defence ministries. — VNA/VNS