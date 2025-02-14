Việt Nam, Laos strengthen energy cooperation

VIENTIANE — The Lao Government and Chitchareune Construction Co Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop a 1,200 MW wind power plant in Nong District, Laos’ Savannakhet Province which aims to supply electricity to Việt Nam from late 2027.

The signing ceremony saw the participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm; Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Phet Phomphiphak; representatives of the Lao Government Office and the Ministry of Energy and Mines, agencies and units of Việt Nam and Laos.

In order to support energy security for Việt Nam and meet the growth needs of the Lao economy, Chitchareune Construction Co Ltd has coordinated with authorities and consulting companies to research and develop the Nong wind power plant on a surveyed land area of nearly 28,500ha.

According to the company, it has been working with the authorities, the consulting unit of the Institute of Energy under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, suppliers and financial institutions to finalise the project’s feasibility study report and will sign the project concession contract in the second quarter of 2026.

The project has a total investment of about US$1.9 billion. Its first phase will boast a capacity of 702 MW, and an investment value of about $1.123 billion while phase 2 498 MW, and $797 million, respectively.

The project is expected to export 1,526 kWh to Việt Nam annually once its first phase completes by the end of 2027, and additionally 1,112 million kWh per year after its second phase becomes operational in 2030. — VNS