State apparatus streamlining won't affect Vietnamese business environment: spokeswoman

HÀ NỘI — The ongoing state apparatus streamlining efforts will not impact Việt Nam's business and investment environment, affirmed spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng.

During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday, Hằng said restructuring and reorganising operational apparatuses is a regular activity of all countries, in line with new circumstances and new functions and mandates.

"The guideline of streamlining the state apparatus in ways that promote productivity, efficiency and effectiveness has been proposed in Việt Nam all the way back in late 2017 and towards this end, we have put in place meticulous preparation and it was implemented with a suitable roadmap," she noted.

"The restructuring and reorganising of the State apparatus will not affect the environment or investment and business in Việt Nam," she affirmed, adding that alongside these efforts, Việt Nam is also putting in place new regulations to simplify investment procedures and processes that are more facilitative and allowing foreign enterprises to arrive in Việt Nam to do business. and engage in long-term production.

Addressing queries about railway projects linking Việt Nam and China and their impact on bilateral ties, the spokeswoman said they are part of efforts to implement the strategic breakthrough in building a modern infrastructure system -- one of the three strategic breakthroughs outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

These projects also aim to enhance connectivity among economies, including road, rail, and logistics infrastructure, to meet the country’s development and integration needs, and aligning with the development trends of the new era, Hằng added.

Once completed, the rail lines between Việt Nam and China will further facilitate their travel and exchanges, while boosting economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation, not only between the two countries but also within the broader region, she stated. — VNS