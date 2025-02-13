Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Đồng Nai’s largest seaport welcomes first vessel

February 13, 2025 - 20:44
The MSC vessel’s arrival at Phước An marks the start of a new flow of goods in Đồng Nai Province.
Ship M/V MSC BEIRA IV, operated by the world's largest shipping line MSC, arrived at Phước An Port in Nhơn Trạch District, southern Đồng Nai Province, on February 13. — Photo haiquanonline.com.vn

ĐỒNG NAI — Ship M/V MSC BEIRA IV, operated by the world's largest shipping line MSC, arrived at Phước An Port in Nhơn Trạch District, southern Đồng Nai Province, on February 13, marking the first vessel arrival at this seaport.

The vessel carried over 1,000 containers of apparel, fashion, and dyed fabrics.

According to the Đồng Nai Customs Department, the MSC vessel’s arrival at Phước An marks the start of a new flow of goods in the province. The port is expected to be a driver for economic growth and the logistics sector in Đồng Nai and southern Việt Nam at large.

Phước An leaders said the port aims for sustainable development and is committed to environmental responsibility. It will actively foster connections with shipping lines, logistics firms, and supply chain partners to establish a green international transportation corridor, thus helping elevate Việt Nam’s seaport industry on the global trade map.

Spanning over 550 hectares, Phước An Port includes a 180-hectare terminal area with six container berths and four general cargo berths, capable of handling 60,000 DWT vessels. Its logistics area features various functional zones serving the oil and gas sector and industrial parks in Đồng Nai, HCM City, Bình Dương, and neighbouring provinces. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam's seaports have rare opportunities

Seaport congestion in Singapore is affecting the global supply chain, forcing many shipping lines to open new routes to other ports in the region. This is a rare opportunity for Vietnamese seaports to attract more shipping lines around the world.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam stands ready to engage with US on trade issues

"Việt Nam stands ready to maintain exchanges with the US in a constructive and cooperative manner, so as to continue to update each other with relevant information, enhance mutual understanding and address any outstanding issues," the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
Economy

Fiscal, monetary policies support demand stimulation, price stabilisation

These efforts, in conjunction with the implementation of monetary policies and other macroeconomic policies, aim to solve difficulties for businesses and the public, stabilise the macroeconomy, control inflation, ensure the balance of the economy, promote economic growth, and secure social welfare and people's livelihoods.
Economy

VEC burdened with nearly $1.5 billion in debt

Financial expenses surged 67.7 per cent to nearly VNĐ2 trillion, while financial income dropped 61 per cent to VNĐ288 billion, causing after-tax profit to plummet from VNĐ641.2 billion to VNĐ8.9 billion, reflecting growing financial strain.
Economy

HDBank: Việt Nam poised to become economic powerhouse

The Vietnamese government has set an ambitious GDP growth target of over 8 per cent for 2025, a feasible goal that symbolises Việt Nam’s determination and aspiration to emerge as a regional economic powerhouse, according to HDBank’s permanent vice chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom