Đồng Nai’s largest seaport welcomes first vessel

ĐỒNG NAI — Ship M/V MSC BEIRA IV, operated by the world's largest shipping line MSC, arrived at Phước An Port in Nhơn Trạch District, southern Đồng Nai Province, on February 13, marking the first vessel arrival at this seaport.

The vessel carried over 1,000 containers of apparel, fashion, and dyed fabrics.

According to the Đồng Nai Customs Department, the MSC vessel’s arrival at Phước An marks the start of a new flow of goods in the province. The port is expected to be a driver for economic growth and the logistics sector in Đồng Nai and southern Việt Nam at large.

Phước An leaders said the port aims for sustainable development and is committed to environmental responsibility. It will actively foster connections with shipping lines, logistics firms, and supply chain partners to establish a green international transportation corridor, thus helping elevate Việt Nam’s seaport industry on the global trade map.

Spanning over 550 hectares, Phước An Port includes a 180-hectare terminal area with six container berths and four general cargo berths, capable of handling 60,000 DWT vessels. Its logistics area features various functional zones serving the oil and gas sector and industrial parks in Đồng Nai, HCM City, Bình Dương, and neighbouring provinces. — VNS