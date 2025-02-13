Local car market sees sharp decline in early 2025

HÀ NỘI — Total car sales in January 2025 reached 18,893 vehicles, a significant drop from the previous month, according to the latest report from the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Local experts attributed a sharp decrease in sales in January due to the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays, impacting consumers' purchasing power.

Typically consumers tend to wait for new models and releases at this time of year, contributing to lower sales during this period.

The report shows that January 2025 sales fell significantly with passenger car sales dropped 42 per cent month-on-month to 14,201 units, commercial vehicles decreased 33 per cent to 4,354 units. And specialised vehicles were down 40 per cent to 338 units.

According to VAMA, sales of domestically-assembled vehicles reached 9,120 vehicles, down 29 per cent compared to the previous month, and sales of imported vehicles stood at 9,773 vehicles, dropped 48 per cent against previous month.

The overall market saw a modest decline of 1.8 per cent year-over-year by the end of January. Sales of passenger cars dropped by four per cent. Commercial vehicles decreased by one per cent and sales of specialised vehicles surged by 213 per cent.

By the end of January 2025, sales of domestically assembled vehicles decreased by 7 per cent while imported vehicles increased by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

December sales of 31,598 vehicles featured 24,575 passenger cars, 6,461 commercial vehicles and 562 special-purpose vehicles. The total figure went down 29 percent from a month earlier and 18 percent year-on-year.

Total market sales until the end of December 2024, rose by 12.6 per cent compared to 2023. Passenger cars up by 12 per cent while commercial vehicles increased by 15 per cent and specialised vehicles increased by 32 per cent compared to 2023.

Local experts predict that the market recover as consumer interest increases. — VNS