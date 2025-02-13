Nghệ An aims to attract nearly $1 billion to Southeast Economic Zone

NGHỆ AN — The Southeast Economic Zone in Nghệ An Province is aiming for investments of VNĐ20-25 trillion (US$787-984 million) in 2025, with plans to attract up to 25 projects, including nearly $1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The zone is expected to generate 40,000 new jobs and contribute at least VNĐ3 trillion to the State budget.

In 2025, the province plans to approve 5-7 zoning plans for industrial and functional areas under the adjusted master plan for the Southeast Economic Zone through 2040. Additionally, 2-4 new industrial parks, covering about 900ha, are expected to be established.

To support investment, the province is pushing for approvals on new industrial parks, including the 183.37ha WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghệ An and two other proposed zones, Thọ Lộc B (180ha) and Nghĩa Đàn (200ha). Currently, Nghệ An has seven established industrial parks covering more than 2,300ha, with an average occupancy rate of 56.4 per cent.

In 2024, the economic zone attracted 20 new projects worth nearly VNĐ19.9 trillion and saw capital increases for 20 existing projects, bringing total investment in the zone to VNĐ41.8 trillion.

Sixteen more businesses began operations, bringing the total to 157, with combined revenue of VNĐ77.2 trillion (just over $3 billion), exports of $1.8 billion and imports of $2.13 billion. The zone also contributed over VNĐ2 trillion to the State budget and currently employs nearly 46,500 workers.

Nghệ An People's Committee Vice Chairman Bùi Thanh An said the province is committed to enhancing infrastructure, logistics and labour supply while improving living and working conditions to attract further investment. — VNS