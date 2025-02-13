Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Nghệ An aims to attract nearly $1 billion to Southeast Economic Zone

February 13, 2025 - 14:36
The Southeast Economic Zone in Nghệ An Province is expected to generate 40,000 new jobs and contribute at least VNĐ3 trillion to the State budget.
The VSIP industrial park Phase 2 is being developed in Hưng Nguyên District, Nghệ An Province. — Photo baonghean.vn

NGHỆ AN — The Southeast Economic Zone in Nghệ An Province is aiming for investments of VNĐ20-25 trillion (US$787-984 million) in 2025, with plans to attract up to 25 projects, including nearly $1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The zone is expected to generate 40,000 new jobs and contribute at least VNĐ3 trillion to the State budget.

In 2025, the province plans to approve 5-7 zoning plans for industrial and functional areas under the adjusted master plan for the Southeast Economic Zone through 2040. Additionally, 2-4 new industrial parks, covering about 900ha, are expected to be established.

To support investment, the province is pushing for approvals on new industrial parks, including the 183.37ha WHA Industrial Zone 2 – Nghệ An and two other proposed zones, Thọ Lộc B (180ha) and Nghĩa Đàn (200ha). Currently, Nghệ An has seven established industrial parks covering more than 2,300ha, with an average occupancy rate of 56.4 per cent.

In 2024, the economic zone attracted 20 new projects worth nearly VNĐ19.9 trillion and saw capital increases for 20 existing projects, bringing total investment in the zone to VNĐ41.8 trillion.

Sixteen more businesses began operations, bringing the total to 157, with combined revenue of VNĐ77.2 trillion (just over $3 billion), exports of $1.8 billion and imports of $2.13 billion. The zone also contributed over VNĐ2 trillion to the State budget and currently employs nearly 46,500 workers.

Nghệ An People's Committee Vice Chairman Bùi Thanh An said the province is committed to enhancing infrastructure, logistics and labour supply while improving living and working conditions to attract further investment. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

VEC burdened with nearly $1.5 billion in debt

Financial expenses surged 67.7 per cent to nearly VNĐ2 trillion, while financial income dropped 61 per cent to VNĐ288 billion, causing after-tax profit to plummet from VNĐ641.2 billion to VNĐ8.9 billion, reflecting growing financial strain.
Economy

HDBank: Việt Nam poised to become economic powerhouse

The Vietnamese government has set an ambitious GDP growth target of over 8 per cent for 2025, a feasible goal that symbolises Việt Nam’s determination and aspiration to emerge as a regional economic powerhouse, according to HDBank’s permanent vice chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo.
Economy

PM receives Samsung Vietnam leaders

Samsung is currently the largest foreign direct investor in Việt Nam, with a total registered investment capital of US$23.2 billion. In 2024, its revenue and export value reached $62.5 billion and $54.4 billion, respectively.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom