Vietnamese businesses get updates on India's investment policies

NEW DELHI — The Việt Nam Trade Office in India on Wednesday held an online seminar to provide updates on India's 2025 budget and investment opportunities for Vietnamese firms.

At the event, Manan Agarwal, Director of KrayMan Consultants LLP, briefed participants on the South Asian country's fiscal budget for 2025-26, the Indian government's priorities in developing industries, agriculture, science and technology, infrastructure, and other fields.

He stressed that the Indian government is focusing on reforming import-export policies and encouraging the development of manufacturing, textile, renewable energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

India is also prioritising the development of high-tech industries such as electric vehicles, battery production, and wastewater recycling to mitigate climate change impacts and promote green economy.

Agarwal, who is an expert in business consulting, taxation, and administrative procedures in India, emphasised that with these new policies, Vietnamese businesses can explore many cooperation opportunities, particularly in information technology, agriculture, industry, manufacturing, and services.

Trade Counsellor of Việt Nam Bùi Trung Thướng highlighted that India's new policies present a significant opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to invest, cooperate, and expand operations in this market.

He affirmed that the Việt Nam Trade Office will continue to accompany and support them in connecting, investing, and developing in the future. — VNS