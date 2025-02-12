Malaysia initiates anti-dumping investigation on galvanised sheets from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into galvanised iron coils/sheets or galvanised steel coils/sheets originating from or imported from Việt Nam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority.

The investigation also targets similar products from China and South Korea.

The case was initiated following a request from Malaysia’s domestic industry, represented by CSC Steel Sdn Bhd. The investigation commencement date is February 6.

The affected products fall under the following HS and AHTN codes: 7210.49.11 00, 7210.49.14 00, 7210.49.15 00, 7210.49.16 00, 7210.49.17 00, 7210.49.18 00, 7210.49.19 00, 7210.49.91 00, 7210.49.99 00, 7212.30.11 00, 7212.30.12 00, 7212.30.13 00, 7212.30.14 00, 7212.30.19 00, 7212.30.90 00, 7225.92.20 00, 7225.92.90 00, 7225.99.90 00, 7226.99.11 00, 7226.99.19 00, 7226.99.91 00 and 7226.99.99 00.

The investigation period for dumping determination is from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. The injury determination periods are from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, and October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023.

With the implementation of digital transformation in trade remedy investigations, the investigating authority will send emails to relevant parties that are known to them, requesting registration for the case via the TRIMA system.

To promptly respond to the case, the Trade Remedies Authority recommends the industry associations notify relevant manufacturers and exporters and encourage their participation in the investigation if necessary. Additionally, the associations should provide strategic consultation to achieve a favourable outcome.

Moreover, businesses are being advised to carefully review the petition and initiation notice, submit comments (if any) and complete the investigation questionnaire for submission to MITI.

They must fully and comprehensively cooperate with the investigating authority throughout the process to avoid being deemed non-cooperative, which often results in higher tariffs. — VNS