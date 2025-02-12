Bắc Giang to strengthen investment in ethnic groups and mountainous region development

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang will prioritise the effective implementation of ethnic policies and programmes across the province in 2025, said Trương Văn Bảo, Vice Head of the provincial Ethnic Committee.

Bảo reaffirmed the province’s commitment to advancing its socio-economic development projects for ethnic groups, particularly those outlined in the 2021-30 socio-economic development programme.

The first phase of the programme, covering 2021-25, will be prioritised, alongside organising the second regional conference in 2025 to honour outstanding examples within the populations and in mountainous areas.

The Provincial Ethnic Committee has also stepped up its efforts to ensure the coordinated and effective execution of government-approved projects and policies. These include accelerating the construction and disbursement of funds for various projects aimed at improving infrastructure and living conditions.

The province focuses on raising awareness of these policies among officials and locals, encouraging participation and community oversight to improve investment quality and ensure local involvement in monitoring projects.

Additionally, Bắc Giang plans to enhance management and supervision in 2025, with closer collaboration among local authorities. Regular checks will be made to ensure project efficiency, while addressing any mismanagement or execution challenges promptly.

The province has also requested that the Government and the Social Policy Bank allocate funding for credit loans under Decree 28/2022/ND-CP, which supports ethnic people and mountainous areas through preferential loans for socio-economic development programmes.

In 2024, Bắc Giang implemented nearly VNĐ734 billion (US$29 million) from central, provincial, and district budgets as part of its national target programme for the groups and mountainous region development.

Key projects included training programmes for community leaders and officials, efforts to reduce child marriage, and campaigns on legal education and drug prevention. The province also focused on specific initiatives, such as vocational training and promoting gender equality in these regions. Bắc Giang is also committed to fighting social issues such as drug addiction.

In 2024, the province organised ten awareness-raising meetings with 760 local influential figures in Sơn Động and Lục Ngạn districts. The province is investing in key infrastructure, with 24 of 26 planned public works projects completed, reaching a 92.3 per cent success rate. — VNS