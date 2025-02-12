Bình Dương apartment rental yields highest in country as shortage persists

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The southern province of Bình Dương leads the country in apartment rental yields, with some projects providing record 7.5 per cent returns, nearly double that of HCM City and Hà Nội, according to property listing platform batdongsan.com.vn.

Its data on the Bình Dương apartment market for 2024 shows that the average yield was 4.7 per cent, significantly higher than Hà Nội's 3.7 per cent and HCM City's 3.6 per cent.

The national rate was 3.6 per cent.

Bình Dương’s high yields are largely attributed to the reasonable prices of high-end apartments, high rentals and steady demand.

A high-end apartment (priced at VNĐ45-50 million per square metre) fetches a monthly rent of VNĐ12 million for a one-bedroom unit, VNĐ15-16 million for a two-bedroom unit and VNĐ18-20 million for a three-bedroom unit on average.

In HCM City and Hà Nội, only apartments priced at VNĐ80-90 million per square metre fetch similar rentals.

Đinh Minh Tuấn, southern regional director of batdongsan.com.vn, said: “The occupancy rate for high-end apartments in Bình Dương is 80-90 per cent, with some projects almost always fully occupied.

“This is driven by high rental demand stemming from the robust development of industrial parks, which attract a significant influx of workers and professionals.

“Bình Dương ranks among the top localities nationwide in attracting FDI and is second in net migration rate.

“The province has also implemented various policies to support businesses in attracting and retaining labourers.

“With the highest per capita income in the country, Bình Dương has become an attractive destination for emigrants.”

Among the five largest rental property markets in Việt Nam, Bình Dương leads in both inquiry rates and growth in inquiry, surpassing other places such as Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Khánh Hòa.

Interest in Bình Dương apartments primarily stems from investment-driven purchases, with buyers from HCM City accounting for 49 per cent of the total, according to batdongsan.

Buyers from Bình Dương and elsewhere make up 33 per cent.

The prices of high-end apartments are 30-200 per cent lower than in Hà Nội, HCM City and other major cities, allowing investors to enter the market with ease and earn substantial profits.

As the industrial hub of the south, Bình Dương is home to some 45,000 professionals, and this has created large and discerning demand for quality living environments.

But the market lacks premium housing products with luxurious design or modern amenities that cater to affluent professionals and other well-paid workers.

Many foreign professionals working in Bình Dương complain about difficulties in finding apartments near their workplaces that offer a comprehensive set of amenities such as swimming pool, gym, children’s play area, green spaces, and reliable security.

According to insiders, urban areas combined with industrial parks are expected to become a major trend in Bình Dương in the near future.

The province is expected to continue attracting investments by major developers to address the supply shortage, particularly in the high-end segment. — VNS