Đồng Nai starts the year on high note, approving 14 investment projects

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Đồng Nai Province has recently granted investment certificates to 14 projects, worth a total of nearly US$738 million.

The projects came from Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, the US, Samoa, the Cayman Islands and domestically-based, from Việt Nam.

Among the 14 projects in the south east province, eight are new investments with a total capital of nearly $278 million. Seven are foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly $243 million, and one is that domestic investment worth approximately $35 million.

Of these new investments, the Mapletree Logistics Park Tam An 1 project, by Saffron Logistics Asset Holdings PTE. LTD from Singapore, has the highest capital of over $101 million.

The logistics park will be built in the Tam An Industrial Cluster in Tam An Commune, Long Thành District. It specialises in leasing workshops, warehouses and providing storage for goods.

The remaining six projects are existing ones that have decided to increase their capital, with the total increased capital of $460 million. Five are FDI projects worth around $440 million, and one is domestic investment worth $20 million.

Of these six projects, the SMC Manufacturing Vietnam Co Ltd from Japan increased their capital the most, at $330 million, bringing their total investment in Việt Nam to nearly $1 billion so far.

The company is located at Long Đức Industrial Zone, Long Thành District, specialising in manufacturing and assembling automatic control devices. — VNS