Việt Nam expects big FDI wave in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction has shown a positive start in the first month of 2025, sparking hopes for a significant influx of investment in the coming time.

According to recent data released by the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, more than US$4.33 billion in foreign investment was registered in Việt Nam in January, an increase of 48.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

This figure is substantial for a monthly tally, as typically, without billion-dollar projects, the total registered foreign investment hovers around $2-3 billion each month.

Moreover, January also saw the first billion-dollar project of the year – a $1.2 billion project by Samsung Displays, which received its investment registration certificate from the northern province of Bắc Ninh on February 3 - the first working day after the Lunar New Year (Tết) Holiday.

On the same day, Bắc Ninh also awarded investment certificates to several other projects with a total investment of $1.67 billion.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Bình Dương, in early February, granted investment certificates and in-principle approvals to seven FDI projects, with a total investment of nearly $1 billion. Among these, two projects from Việt Nam-Singapore Industral Park (VSIP) JV, including an industrial park and a new urban area, amount to over $812 million in investment. Additionally, two other projects had their capital raised from Cheng Loong Paper, Deneast Việt Nam, and Dongil Rubber Belt Việt Nam.

Notably, in January, there was a strong increase in additional capital and investments through capital contributions and share purchases, reaching $2.73 billion and $322.9 million, up 509.6 per cent and 70.4 per cent year-on-year respectively. Despite new registered capital in January being only $1.29 billion - a decrease of 43.6 per cent from the previous year, overall foreign investment registered in the month still surged 48.6 per cent.

According to the FIA, this was a relatively large rise, especially when January had six days off for the Tết holiday. Moreover, despite the holiday, foreign investors remained active in production and business, disbursing a total of about $1.51 billion, a slight increase of 2 per cent year-on-year.

These figures further affirm that Việt Nam's foreign investment attraction has had a smooth start in 2025, it said.

Big wave expected

In 2024, Việt Nam attracted $38.23 billion in foreign investment, failing to meet the $39-40 billion goal, but it was still an encouraging result. Furthermore, disbursement reached a record high of $25.35 billion. Importantly, the general trend shows that foreign investors continue to see Việt Nam as an investment destination.

Just before the Tết holiday, during the Prime Minister's trip to Europe, leaders from major corporations such as Visa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Trip.com, and especially tech giants like Google, Siemens, Qualcomm, and Ericsson, shared their intentions to invest and expand activities in Việt Nam, particularly in technology, semiconductors, and AI. These are key sectors where Việt Nam hopes to accelerate investment attraction in the coming period.

Besides semiconductor projects, sectors like electronics are expected to continue attracting significant investment, as manufacturers such as Foxconn and Goertek plan to expand their investments in Việt Nam.

Goertek's leadership shared during a new year meeting with leaders of Bắc Ninh province that in 2025, Goertek will invest in a new project and bring more experts and new technology equipment to Việt Nam.

The firm has so far invested over $1.3 billion in Bắc Ninh to build four factories specialising in electronics and drone equipment. Goertek said in late 2024 that it plans to double its drone production capacity from 30,000 to 60,000 units per year in 2025.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s WHA Group has just received an investment certification to develop a second industrial park in the central province of Nghệ An. The WHA Industiral Zone 1 has seen 37 secondary investment projects, including 32 foreign investment projects, with a total capity of $1.26 billion.

Both WHA and VSIP are accelerating the construction of infrastructure for new industrial parks. All efforts are aimed at anticipating a significant investment wave to Việt Nam. — VNS