Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Local carmaker wants to extend exemption of registration fees for EVs

February 11, 2025 - 13:11
Under Decree No. 10/2022/NĐ-CP dated January 15, 2022, electric cars have a zero per cent registration fee until February 28, 2025.
A VinFast VF9 model vehicle. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — VinFast Manufacturing and Trading JSC has recently requested that the Government extend the exemption of registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs) for an additional three years, from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2028.

Following this period, they suggest a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for the subsequent three years, from March 1, 2028, to February 28, 2031.

Under Decree No. 10/2022/NĐ-CP dated January 15, 2022, electric cars have a zero per cent registration fee until February 28, 2025. After that, the registration fee for electric cars will be equal to 50 per cent of the fee for gasoline and diesel cars with the same number of seats.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed two options: under the first, EV registration fees will continue to be reduced by 50 per cent for two years, while under the second option, the zero per cent registration fee incentive will be extended beyond February 28.

The ministry has previously implemented measures to promote the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, first adopting the 50 per cent registration fee reduction for EVs in August 2021.

The preferential registration fee policy for battery-powered EVs in Việt Nam, as prescribed in Decree 10, includes the following incentives over a five-year period:

From March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2025, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are completely exempt from registration fees. For the next two years, from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2027, BEVs receive a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The ministry said that implementing this option will ensure policy stability and does not affect State budget revenue, especially local budgets.

In Notice No. 08/TB-VPCP dated January 8, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà emphasised the Government's commitment to promoting green transportation.

One of the proposed measures is to consider exempting 100 per cent of registration fees for EVs for a two-year period from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2027. This proposal aims to further incentivise the adoption of EVs by making them more financially accessible to consumers.

According to the notice, six months before the end of the preferential registration fee period (by August 2026), an assessment and proposal for the next phase will be conducted. If the Government decides to extend or adjust incentives, it will be necessary to develop a new law amending and supplementing Decree 10.

The Ministry of Finance has indicated a clear preference for extending the full zero per cent registration fee incentive for electric cars beyond the current schedule.

When drafting Decree 10, the ministry established clear goals for electric cars, which include environmental protection, reducing emissions, pollution control, market stimulation and fiscal considerations. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Nearly 200 projects registered in Quảng Trị's IPs

Two economic zones and two industrial parks in the central province of Quảng Trị have so far attracted nearly 200 investment projects, with a total registered capital exceeding VNĐ172.4 trillion (US$6.78 billion) and a planned land use of over 5,978ha.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom