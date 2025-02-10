Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Nha Trang – Busan route on June 1

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines (VNA) plans to officially launch a direct air route between the beach city of Nha Trang in the central province of Khánh Hòa and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan city on June 1.

With an expected one flight daily, the route will increase the total number of flights between the two countries to over 50 per week, catering to growing passenger demand and expanding the national flag carrier’s flight network in Northeast Asia.

A Vietnam Airlines representative said that the move marks a significant step in the firm’s international expansion strategy while also fostering economic and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK.

The Nha Trang – Busan route becomes the airline’s sixth direct connection between the two countries, alongside the existing ones of Hanoi – Seoul, HCM City – Seoul, Da Nang – Seoul, Nha Trang – Seoul, and Hanoi – Busan.

To celebrate the launch, Vietnam Airlines is offering special round-trip fares starting from VNĐ6.499 million (US$255.97 , including taxes and fees). This promotional fare applies to tickets purchased until February 18 for flights departing between June 1 and October 31, excluding peak periods. Tickets are available through the carrier’s ticket offices, agents, website, and mobile app. — VNS