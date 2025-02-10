Over 300,000 online stores on Vietnamese e-commerce platforms lack seller identification

HÀ NỘI — A draft decree on tax management by the Ministry of Finance shows that around 300,000 individuals selling on over 400 e-commerce platforms contributed an estimated VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$100 million) in taxes last year.

However, the ministry noted that a significant number of storefronts on e-commerce platforms remain unverified, with no clear identification of their owners.

On just five major platforms - Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Sendo and Grab - over 300,000 stores have unidentified sellers, with estimated revenues exceeding VNĐ70 trillion.

Based on the tax rate applied to individual and household businesses operating online, the ministry estimated that if this entire revenue pool were taxed at 1.5 per cent, the total tax collection could reach approximately VNĐ1 trillion.

However, current tax revenue from these businesses remains relatively low, accounting for only about 20 per cent of the total market revenue. This indicates that many sellers have yet to fully comply with tax declaration and payment obligations.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Finance has proposed a regulation requiring e-commerce and digital platform operators to withhold and remit taxes on behalf of online sellers, including both residents and non-residents in Việt Nam.

The draft decree also provides detailed guidelines on how tax deductions and remittances should be conducted, as well as the reporting obligations for taxable businesses and individuals. — VNS