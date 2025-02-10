Master plan on atomic energy development, application approved

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has approved a master plan on atomic energy.

Deputy PM Sơn signed Decision No. 245/QD-TTg on the development and application of atomic energy to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Its overall goal is to perfect the legal system, policies and the state management agency on atomic energy in accordance with international practices.

Research, application and training institutions in this field will be streamlined, and technical infrastructure and human resources quality will be improved.

Radiation and radioactive isotope application activities will be widely and effectively implemented across various industries and sectors, contributing positively to promoting productivity, quality and efficiency in production and business, improving public health, protecting the environment and ensuring nuclear safety and security.

In addition, efforts will be made to urgently complete and develop the national nuclear power infrastructure to support the implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, while continuing to carry out the national nuclear power development programme.

Focus will also be put on building an orientation for the exploration, extraction, processing, and utilisation of radioactive ores in line with Việt Nam's conditions.

The vision for 2050 is that radiation and radioactive isotope application along with nuclear power development will make significant and effective contributions to socio-economic development, energy security, food security, environmental protection and sustainable development as well as nuclear safety and security safeguarding.

The level of nuclear science and technology, as well as various fields of atomic energy application, will be on par with the average level of developed countries.

Việt Nam will master and gradually become self-reliant in advanced technologies and techniques, ensuring that atomic energy application makes meaningful contributions to various socio-economic sectors.

The master plan also aims to complete and develop a network of medical facilities specialised in radiology, nuclear medicine, and oncology - radiation therapy by 2030 to serve medical examination, treatment, scientific research and training.

Regarding the development and application of radiation and isotopes in the natural resources and environment sector, the goal by 2030 is to develop nuclear technology applications for meteorological and hydrological monitoring and forecasting; basic surveys of water resources, geology and minerals; environmental protection; and climate change adaptation. Another goal is to invest in infrastructure, equipment, and training to develop high-quality human resources for applying radiation and isotope technologies in this field.

In the field of agriculture, by 2030, research and implementation capabilities will be enhanced while the country will adopt and master advanced techniques in radiation and radioactive isotope application in areas such as: plant variety and microorganism development and selection; plant protection; agronomy and crop nutrition; animal farming, veterinary care; aquaculture; and post-harvest preservation and processing.

Regarding the development of nuclear science and technology capabilities, human resources training, and ensuring nuclear safety and security, the goal by 2030 is to restructure functions, upgrade technical infrastructure, and develop high-quality human resources for existing research and training institutions to meet practical requirements and standards in research, development, and application of nuclear science and technology across various sectors.

Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance the technical support capacity for ensuring nuclear safety and security in the development and application of atomic energy, as well as in the implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project. — VNS