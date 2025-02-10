China - Việt Nam rail freight soars in January

HÀ NỘI — China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co Ltd reported an extraordinary increase in freight transport between China and Việt Nam in January, with Guangxi Province exporting 3,062 TEUs of goods to Việt Nam, a year-on-year increase of 760 per cent.

Freight transportation from Nanning station in China to An Viên station in Việt Nam takes only 14 hours - an advantage in both time and cost efficiency.

Huang Wenhan, a staff member at the Nanning Railway Logistics Centre, reported strong growth across various commodity categories since the beginning of the year. Shipments of fiberboard, LCD screens and diesel engines saw year-on-year increases of 1,000 per cent, 254 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively.

Besides, a range of Tết (Lunar New Year) merchandise such as candies, beverages, decorative cardboard and seasonings, experienced peak shipping volumes in mid-January, with an additional cross-border freight train added daily to meet demand.

In response to the growing transportation demands along the China-Việt Nam railway route, the firm enhanced its coordination with clients to better understand their needs and customise transportation plans. Furthermore, customs authorities and relevant departments from both countries strengthened information exchange to expedite cargo handling and improve railway transportation efficiency.

Freight trains departing from Guangxi have connected with 25 provinces and cities across China, facilitating goods transportation to various ASEAN countries, including Việt Nam, Laos and Thailand, thereby enhancing trade efficiency between China and ASEAN. — VNS