Facilitating FDI companies for listing: SSC

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission of Việt Nam (SSC) is currently exploring solutions to support foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises seeking to go public amid growing demand for new commodities on the market, said Vice Chairman of SSC Bùi Hoàng Hải.

Previously, there was a strategic focus on attracting high-quality listed products and trading registrations on the stock exchange.

This direction was also highlighted by Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi during the opening bell ceremony for the first trading session of 2025 at the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on February 5.

Enhancing the quality of listed products aims to attract new sources of capital to the market, ultimately raising the market's profile and attractiveness.

This initiative has been recommended by the Ministry of Planning and Investment to the Prime Minister (MoIT), aiming to expedite the listing of FDI companies on the stock exchange.

There is an urgent need to allow FDI enterprises meeting the legal requirements for securities to be listed on the stock exchange.

The ministry leadership has received numerous requests from foreign-invested companies urging swift implementation of this initiative, as the Securities Law of 2019 has been in effect since January 1, 2021.

Several efficient FDI companies operating in Việt Nam have expressed interest in listing their stocks on the stock exchange, such as CP Việt Nam, Phú Mỹ Hưng and AEON Vietnam.

Between 2003 and 2008, there was a wave of FDI companies going public, following the issuance of Decree No. 38/2003/ND-CP.

However, from 2017 to the present, aside from the 11 FDI companies already listed including Royal International Corporation, Tung Kuang Industrial, Mirae JSC and Everpia JSC, no new names have emerged in the securities market.

The listing of leading revenue-generating and profitable FDI companies is expected to enhance the appeal of the Vietnamese Stock Exchange to both domestic and foreign investors. — VNS