Export certificates granted to 158 rice merchants

HÀ NỘI — As of February 6, 2025, a total of 158 merchants have been granted certificates of eligibility for rice exports, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Import-Export Department.

HCM City has the largest number of rice exporters, with 39. Cần Thơ follows it with 34, Long An with 20, An Giang with 15, and Đồng Tháp with 14.

Several localities have only one certified merchant, including Bạc Liêu, Bình Định, Đà Nẵng, Hà Tĩnh, Hậu Giang, Nghệ An and Thanh Hóa.

In January, Việt Nam's rice exports reached an estimated 500,000 tonnes, valued at US$308 million, down 1 per cent in volume and 10.4 per cent in value on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Experts predict that the Vietnamese rice sector is likely to face a host of exporting challenges in 2025 after a successful 2024.

They held that rice exports will likely decline in both volume and value compared to 2024, as demand weakens and competition among exporting countries intensifies.

Furthermore, export opportunities this year are expected to be limited, given the high baseline set in the previous year and additional market challenges, particularly with India relaxing its rice export restrictions.

Over the past two years, India’s stockpiles have remained large due to its tight restrictions on rice exports. As India begins to ease these restrictions, this will exert pressure on other rice-exporting countries, including Việt Nam. — VNS