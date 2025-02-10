Hải Phòng’s trade turnover declines in January

HÀ NỘI — Hải Phòng’s total import-export turnover reached over US$9.6 billion in January 2025, marking a 16.8 per cent decline from December 2024 and a 6.4 per cent drop compared to the same period last year, according to Hải Phòng Customs Department.

Exports stood at more than $4.9 billion, down 15.3 per cent from December 2024. Taxable export turnover totalled $20.03 million, 59.8 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, imports reached $4.6 billion, decreasing by 18.29 per cent from December 2024, with taxable imports amounting to $1.8 billion—down 24.85 per cent month-on-month, but only 3.6 per cent lower than the same period last year.

Among taxable imports, seven product categories, including automobiles, automotive and motorcycle parts, alcohol, cosmetics, and machinery, recorded increases compared to January 2024, while fuel and steel imports declined.

The number of customs declarations processed at Hải Phòng’s Customs Sub-Departments reached nearly 216,000 in January, a 17.75 per cent drop from December 2024. This included 113,558 import declarations and 102,439 export declarations.

The Hải Phòng Export Processing and Industrial Zone Customs Sub-Department handled the highest number of customs declarations, exceeding 52,000, while the Hải Phòng Port Border Gate Customs Sub-Department (Zone 1) processed the lowest, with just over 3,700.

Regarding customs clearance classification, 65.6 per cent of declarations were processed under the green channel, 32.2 per cent under the yellow channel, and 2.2 per cent under the red channel. — VNS