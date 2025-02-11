Nearly 200 projects registered in Quảng Trị's IPs

QUẢNG TRỊ — Two economic zones and two industrial parks in the central province of Quảng Trị have so far attracted nearly 200 investment projects, with a total registered capital exceeding VNĐ172.4 trillion (US$6.78 billion) and a planned land use of over 5,978ha.

Quảng Trị currently operates the Southeast Economic Zone and the Lao Bảo Special Economic Zone, alongside the South Đông Hà and Quán Ngang Industrial Parks. Additionally, three new IPs are in the pipeline.

These EZs and IPs have posted annual revenue of approximately VNĐ10 trillion, contributed VNĐ500 billion to the State budget and provided jobs for 6,700 workers, with an average monthly income of VNĐ6.9 million per person.

To boost economic growth, Quảng Trị is accelerating industrial park development and adjusting economic zone planning. The Quảng Trị Industrial Park in Hải Lăng district, with a VNĐ2.1 trillion investment, began construction in December 2023. Once operational after 12 years, it will create 30,000–40,000 jobs in industries such as textiles, footwear, packaging, wood processing, furniture, and food production.

The Triệu Phú IPs in Triệu Phong district, set to break ground in Q1 2025 with a VNĐ4.53 trillion investment, is slated for operation by 2030. It will prioritise industries utilising local raw materials, including agriculture, forestry, seafood processing, mechanical engineering, and construction materials production. The VNĐ925 billion Northwest Hồ Xá IP in Vĩnh Linh district is scheduled for construction in Q2 2025, focusing on wood processing, fertilisers, seafood processing, solar energy, and garment.

The province is also finalising adjustments to the master plan for the Southeast Economic Zone, initially established in 2015 with a scale of 23,792ha. The planned expansion by 2,300ha aims to develop key projects in seaports, industry, logistics, non-tariff trade, energy, and aviation. Additionally, it is refining a project to build the Lao Bảo–Densavan Cross-Border Economic-Trade Zone, building on the existing Lao Bảo Special Economic-Trade Zone, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hà Sỹ Đồng stressed the province’s commitment to facilitating business operations by enhancing dialogue with investors to remove obstacles facing them, and attracting more investment into its EZs and IPs. — VNS