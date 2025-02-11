No enterprises approved for equitisation in January: Ministry of Finance

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance reported that as of January 2025, 118 enterprises had received approval for restructuring plans and while equitisation plans continue as per the approved roadmap, no enterprises were officially approved for equitisation in January.

In 2024, the State divested from five enterprises with a total divested value of VNĐ145 billion (US$5.7 million), generating proceeds of VNĐ157 billion. Meanwhile, State-owned corporations and enterprises were divested from three companies, with a total value of VNĐ40.9 billion, collecting VNĐ182 billion.

The ministry also reported that total State budget revenue in January reached VNĐ276.6 trillion, equivalent to 14.1 per cent of the annual estimate and up 3.7 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, total State budget expenditure for January was estimated at VNĐ134.4 trillion, accounting for 5.3 per cent of the annual estimate and increasing by 4.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. The budget primarily focused on social welfare policies, salaries, pensions, social allowances, debt interest payments, government operational expenses and ensuring national defence, security, and public order, particularly during the early months of the year and the Tết (Lunar New Year) period.

Additionally, in accordance with a decision by the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the Ministry of Finance allocated 6,700 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to support disadvantaged individuals during the Lunar New Year and the early-year lean period. — VNS