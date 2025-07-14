Việt Nam boosts cooperation with St. Gallen Endowment of Switzerland

GENEVA — Minister Counsellor Phạm Quang Huy, deputy head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to Geneva, has recently held a working session with representatives of the St. Gallen Endowment to boost cooperation between Việt Nam and the Swiss fund, as part of his attendance at a seminar in Geneva on risk levels and countries’ trade responses to rising tariffs.

The seminar gathered a large number of representatives from missions of WTO member states, along with prominent speakers and coordinators who are leading experts in international trade policy. It provided valuable insights and real-world data to help WTO members assess the risks to their export goods in light of the US’s new tariff strategy; and point out measures to help companies and countries to recover from sudden export market losses, and evaluate the impact of rising tariffs on global trade.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the Vietnamese delegation engaged with several speakers to gather additional insights, including Prof. Simon Evenett, the founder of the St. Gallen Endowment, to propose strengthening coordination activities between the two sides.

Established in 2020, the St. Gallen Endowment is a platform that supports policymakers and businesses in making better decisions through access to informed data and analysis. The foundation runs several key initiatives, including Global Trade Alert, which compiles sectoral and trade-related policies from over 60 countries, covering goods, services, foreign direct investment (FDI), and labour; Digital Policy Alert, which tracks regulations and developments in digital policy areas related to AI, data governance, competition, taxation, and content moderation; C4TP (Capacity for Trade Policy) – a programme aimed at enhancing trade policy capacity; and NIPO (New Industrial Policy Observatory) – which builds a database to collect information on national industrial policies. — VNS