Sóc Trăng continues to support businesses to develop

SÓC TRĂNG — Sóc Trăng's leaders affirmed that they will continue to accompany and closely connect with businesses in the province to help produce many successes this year.

That was the affirmation of Lâm Văn Mẫn, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, in a meeting with businesses last weekend.

According to Mẫn, last year brought many challenges and unpredictable fluctuations for the economy in general and the business community in particular, but Sóc Trăng Province had nearly 500 businesses enter the market, an increase of 5.4 per cent compared to 2023, and the province granted investment registration certificates with total registered capital of VNĐ2.7 trillion (US$106.3 million).

The province's economic growth in 2024 reached more than 7 per cent and the transport infrastructure improved. In particular, the province started construction of the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc expressway project. The project will be completed in 2027.

In addition to economic development, the province also focuses on cultural development. Many traditional cultural values ​​and the cultural heritage of ethnic minorities are preserved and embellished.

Moreover, the province has also implemented many social security policies such as sustainable poverty reduction, new rural construction and synchronous socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas, which contribute to promoting socio-economic development and improving people's lives.

To implement solutions and mobilise all resources for economic development this year, Mẫn said that the province will continue to have practical solutions to help businesses overcome difficulties and challenges.

The province will focus on prioritising improving the productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy; promoting digital transformation, developing the digital economy, digital society, green economy, and the circular economy associated with strengthening resource management and environmental protection.

In addition, the province will also create a favourable business environment for enterprises, especially in resolving administrative procedures, effectively implementing projects to support and develop enterprises and supporting enterprises in the field of science and technology application. VNS