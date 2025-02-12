Quảng Ninh targets 14% GRDP growth in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh has set an ambitious gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth target of 14 per cent for 2025, exceeding the rate assigned by the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and 2 percentage points higher than the province’s previous resolutions.

This highest-ever growth scenario was outlined by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee during a meeting on Tuesday.

Provincial Party Secretary Vũ Đại Thắng emphasised that achieving this target would require Quảng Ninh’s economy to reach approximately VNĐ395 trillion (US$15.4 billion) in 2025, demanding maximum efforts from the entire political system, businesses and residents.

To support this growth, Quảng Ninh will focus on accelerating investment and resolving bottlenecks in areas such as planning, land clearance, land resources and outdated regulations.

The province has prioritised speeding up public investment disbursement from the beginning of the year while providing maximum support for private-sector projects, particularly in real estate and industrial development.

It also aims to clear land for industrial parks to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), especially in renewable energy projects. Meanwhile, the tourism sector has set a target of welcoming 20 million visitors in 2025, generating revenue of VNĐ55 trillion through major events and the development of new tourism products.

Industry and construction remain the key drivers of economic growth. One of the major industrial goals is to launch commercial production at the Thành Công Việt Hưng automobile plant in 2025, with an annual capacity of 20,000 vehicles. Additionally, projects by Foxconn, Lite-On, TCL, and other manufacturing enterprises will be closely monitored to ensure timely implementation.

In construction, Quảng Ninh aims to mobilise over VNĐ120 trillion in social investment in 2025 to drive socio-economic development.

Beyond 2025, the province is working on long-term development strategies, including urban expansion around Cửa Lục Bay to enhance Hạ Long’s competitive edge. Additionally, authorities are finalising a proposal for a special administrative mechanism for Vân Đồn Economic Zone.

Quảng Ninh will also intensify efforts in scientific research, technological innovation, and digital transformation, in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW. — VNS