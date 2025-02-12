Quảng Ninh – attractive destination for world's wealthiest travellers

QUẢNG NINH – A helicopter carrying two American millionaires landed at Vân Đồn International Airport at 11.30 am on February 11, beginning a luxury tour combined with a visit to the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh to seek investment opportunities, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

American millionaires Jeff Grinspoon and Jon Thomas Foley, both working in the financial sector, arrived in Quảng Ninh province to visit Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay, and also to seek investment opportunities in the footwear and real estate industries.

They had travelled by an EC155B1 helicopter from the northernmost province of Hà Giang to Hà Nội’s Gia Lâm Airport and then to Vân Đồn International Airport.

During their three-day trip, they will visit Bái Tử Long Bay and Hạ Long Bay on a new pilot tourism route designed for the super-rich, which Quảng Ninh province planned in advance. Other activities for them include relaxing, dining on the Heritage Line - Violet cruise ship, kayaking, staying overnight on the ship, and visiting Vung Viêng fishing Village.

When in Việt Nam, they will travel by helicopter, luxury car, and yacht, and utilise high-end services, as part of the new initiatives targeting the high-end travel market.

Earlier, on October 16, 2024, the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee issued a document with guidelines and information on the implementation of tourism products for the high-end market of millionaires and billionaires.

From November 2024 to March 2025, four groups of high-end tourists including billionaires and millionaires from the US, Canada, and Germany are expected to visit Quảng Ninh.

Previously, Indian billionaire newlyweds held their wedding on yachts in Hạ Long Bay. Most recently, on January 21, an Indian billionaire couple held their wedding at the world's natural heritage site with nearly 600 guests and Indian staff. The wedding received high praise from attendees. — VNA/VNS